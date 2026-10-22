South Africa: Planning, Monitoring And Evaluation Committee Adopts Department's Budget Review Report

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

ment of 96.5% of its annual targets and the publication of 302 statistical releases during the year under review. Stats SA is central to evidence-based planning and policymaking, committee members said, providing the information required for monitoring economic growth, employment, poverty, governance and service delivery.

Nonetheless, the committee raised concerned about Stats SA's 23% vacancy rate, with some programmes recording significantly higher vacancy levels. For example, the South African National Statistics System programme reported a vacancy rate of 43.8%, raising concerns about long-term sustainability and institutional capacity.

The committee also noted weaknesses in consequence management at Stats SA and raised concerns about the slow progress in investigating accumulated irregular expenditure of approximately R851 million and fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R14 million.

During deliberations, committee members highlighted concerns around asset management, including the safeguarding of electronic devices used during census operations. The committee questioned whether sufficient preventative measures had been implemented to recover stolen devices and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents occurring in the future.

The committee recognised that Stats SA successfully averted a major cyberattack but emphasised that additional investments in cybersecurity, ICT infrastructure and digital systems are required to safeguard critical data and modernise the organisation's operations.

While Stats SA spent 99.3% of its allocated budget, the committee noted that the organisation continues to face severe financial and operational constraints. Members called for a comprehensive recruitment and retention strategy to address scarce skills shortages and ensure that Stats SA remains capable of delivering high-quality statistical products and services.

The committee welcomed Brand South Africa's fourth consecutive clean audit. Members acknowledged the entity's efforts to enhance South Africa's international profile through platforms such as the G20 Presidency, the World Economic Forum and investment promotion engagements.

The committee noted that Brand SA spent approximately R263.5 million against a budget of R235.2 million, representing expenditure of about 112% of its available budget. However, Brand SA achieved only 82% of its performance targets.

Members questioned the relationship between expenditure and outcomes and called for stronger evidence demonstrating value for money and measurable impact. They were also concerned about Brand SA's vacancy rate of approximately 28%, including vacancies in finance and other critical positions. Members noted that Brand SA's structure has not been reviewed since 2014, despite changes in the communications environment and its expanding responsibilities.

The committee also voiced its concern about the absence of a fully functional internal audit unit. Members warned that this presents risks to governance, financial management, operations and risk management. The committee further raised concerns about fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to R5.35 million and irregular expenditure relating to work performed without a valid contract. Members called for stronger consequence management, contract management and accountability mechanisms.

The committee also questioned inconsistencies identified between Brand SA's annual report, presentations and supporting documentation. Members noted discrepancies in some rankings, indicators and calculations presented to Parliament and called for improved quality assurance and verification processes.

Members of the committee questioned the effectiveness of Brand SA's efforts to counter negative international narratives, misinformation and geopolitical tensions that may affect South Africa's reputation globally. Members requested evidence demonstrating how these interventions have protected and enhanced South Africa's image and investment attractiveness.

The committee also asked for clarity on discussions about the possibility of consolidating Brand SA with other government marketing entities and requested further information on the sustainability of its partnership-funding model and multilateral partnerships.

As part of its recommendations, the committee directed the DPME, Stats SA and Brand SA to submit corrective action plans addressing governance shortcomings, audit findings, vacancies, institutional risks and performance weaknesses. The committee also called for regular reporting to Parliament on progress in implementing the committee's recommendations.

Committee Chairperson Ms Teliswa Mgweba said the committee will continue to closely monitor progress.“Parliament's oversight responsibility goes beyond expenditure tracking and target reporting. Our focus is to ensure that public resources result in measurable outcomes, stronger institutions and meaningful improvements in the lives of South Africans. Accountability, consequence management and effective implementation remain critical to achieving these objectives,” said Ms Mgweba.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.