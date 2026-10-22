Web Development Market To Reach USD 134.17 Billion By 2031 As Cloud Adoption And Progressive Web Apps Shape Industry Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)"Web Development Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the web development market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

[Hyderabad, India] - October 22, 2026

Web Development Market Overview

The web development market size is estimated at USD 87.75 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 134.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growing demand for digital customer experiences, mobile-friendly websites, cloud-based solutions, and web applications continues to support market expansion. Businesses are investing in website development and maintenance to improve online engagement, streamline customer interactions, and support digital commerce across industries.

The web development industry includes website development, web applications, progressive web apps (PWAs), and low-code or no-code site-building solutions. Cloud-based deployment, headless content management systems, and application programming interfaces are influencing how businesses develop and maintain digital platforms. The web development market growth is also supported by demand from retail and e-commerce, healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, and information technology companies seeking reliable, responsive, and secure online services.

Key Trends in the Web Development Market

Growing Adoption of Progressive Web Applications

Progressive web applications are gaining attention as businesses seek mobile-friendly experiences without maintaining separate native applications for every platform. PWAs combine browser-based access with features such as offline functionality, push notifications, and faster loading. These capabilities can help businesses improve customer engagement while managing development and maintenance requirements. The web development market trends reflect increasing interest in responsive interfaces and performance-focused development, particularly among retailers and service providers that depend on mobile traffic and convenient digital interactions.

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Development

Cloud-based deployment supports businesses seeking scalable infrastructure, flexible resource allocation, and simplified application management. Organizations can adjust computing resources according to traffic requirements while integrating development tools, databases, and application services. Cloud platforms also support distributed development teams and faster deployment cycles. The web development market forecast reflects continued demand for cloud-based websites and applications, alongside growing interest in hybrid infrastructure and serverless architectures that help businesses manage workloads and operational expenses.

Expanding Use of AI-Powered Web Experiences

Businesses are incorporating AI-enabled chat interfaces, personalized recommendations, and automated customer support into websites and web applications. These features help users find information, receive assistance, and navigate digital services more efficiently. Development teams must also address data protection, integration requirements, and the reliability of automated responses when introducing these capabilities. The web development market share of different technology providers and development approaches can be influenced by their ability to deliver secure integrations, maintain responsive interfaces, and support changing customer expectations.

Increasing Preference for Headless and Composable Architectures

Headless content management systems and composable architectures allow businesses to manage content separately from the front-end presentation layer. This approach supports publishing across websites, applications, and other digital touchpoints while giving development teams greater flexibility over frameworks and integrations. API-first development and serverless services also help organizations connect applications with business systems and external platforms. These web development market trends create opportunities for service providers that can build maintainable digital platforms while balancing performance, governance, and long-term development costs.

Web Development Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type, enterprise size, end-user vertical, technology stack, and deployment model.



By Type:



Website



Web Application



Progressive Web App (PWA)

Low-/No-Code Site Builder

By Enterprise Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-User Vertical:



Retail and E-commerce



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Healthcare and Life Sciences



IT and Telecom



Media and Entertainment



Government and Public Sector



Education

Travel and Hospitality

By Technology Stack:



Front-End Frameworks



Back-End Frameworks



Headless CMS and Composable Architectures

API-First and Serverless

By Deployment Model:



Cloud-Based



On-Premise Hybrid

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Key Players in the Web Development Industry

The web development industry includes established IT services companies, digital engineering specialists, and web development agencies serving businesses across multiple sectors. Major companies covered in the report include Accenture, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, IBM, Infosys, Capgemini, Wipro, EPAM Systems, Thoughtworks, Globant, Endava, HCLTech, SoftServe, LTI-Mindtree, and Valtech. Other companies include Unified Infotech, SDLC Corporation, OpenXcell, Plavno, KitRUM, PageTraffic, 9thCO, Instinctools GmbH, and Softnix Infotech.

Competition is shaped by technical expertise, project delivery capabilities, industry specialization, and the ability to maintain digital platforms after launch. Providers differentiate themselves through cloud migration, front-end development, application integration, managed services, and specialized solutions such as headless CMS implementation. The web development market share of individual providers depends on their client relationships, service portfolios, delivery models, and ability to meet business requirements across enterprise sizes.

Conclusion

The web development market is positioned for continued expansion as businesses invest in digital platforms, responsive websites, and applications that support customer engagement and operational needs. Cloud deployment, progressive web applications, AI-enabled features, and flexible content architectures are influencing development priorities across industries.

Businesses evaluating development partners will need to consider performance, security, scalability, integration capabilities, and long-term maintenance requirements. Understanding these factors can help organizations identify suitable technology approaches and service providers as digital requirements continue to develop. The web development market forecast provides a basis for assessing industry opportunities, competitive positioning, and evolving investment priorities.

About Mordor Intelligence

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