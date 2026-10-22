Ukrainian, Swedish Defense Ministers Discuss Aftermath Of Russian Attacks, Air Defense Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"It is now important to strengthen our ability to counter ballistic threats as quickly as possible. This includes interceptors for Patriot systems. Ukraine is ready to work with partners on various supply mechanisms. Every delivery of interceptors and every opportunity to protect people, civilian facilities and critical infrastructure matters to us," Khmara said.

Ukraine has already contracted supplies of Patriot missiles but is asking partners to transfer interceptors from their existing stockpiles in exchange for future deliveries allocated to Ukraine, the ministry said.

The two officials also discussed accelerating deliveries of missiles for IRIS-T systems and Ukraine's need for Swedish man-portable air defense systems and ammunition for them. Further deliveries are important for Ukraine, and the issue was also discussed during the call.

"Another area is Gripen aircraft. Ukraine and Sweden are proceeding according to plan with crew training," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added.

Khmara, Drapatyi discuss stable arms supplies with Lockheed Martin delegation

Khmara stressed that deliveries of these aircraft, together with their weapons, would significantly strengthen Ukraine's air force and its ability to counter Russian aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs that are terrorizing frontline cities.

He also thanked Sweden for its strong and consistent support for Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry