Number Of Russian Drones Used In Southern Ukraine Remains Largely Unchanged Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operation Task Force South, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy is constantly strengthening their UAV units and developing unmanned systems. However, the number of UAVs used in the operational zone of the Operation Task Force South has remained largely unchanged,” she said.

According to Shevchenko, in September, units of the Operation Task Force South effectively countered enemy aerial threats in their operational zone. A total of 6,457 enemy drones were destroyed during the month.

“Every drone destroyed means reconnaissance thwarted, a strike prevented and lives saved,” the Deputy Spokesperson emphasized.

Commenting on the use of armored vehicles, she noted that Russian forces use them primarily to transport personnel.

Russian forces spreading false claims of capturing settlements inregion – military

As reported by Ukrinform, 187 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front on October 21, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operation Task Force South