Miami Honors Celia Cruz On What Would Have Been Her 101St Birthday With Unveiling Of Park Plans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Commissioner Ralph“Rafael” Rosado offered a first look at Celia Cruz Park plans and Plaza Azúcar renderings, alongside an estate-created AI voice tribute.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami celebrated what would have been Celia Cruz's 101st birthday Wednesday evening as Commissioner Ralph“Rafael” Rosado joined residents, artists, and community leaders in Little Havana to unveil plans for Celia Cruz Park, the city's first park dedicated to the legendary Queen of Salsa.Among the evening's highlights was the presentation of a specially created AI-generated voice message developed by Celia Cruz's estate and Omer Pardillo exclusively for the celebration. The tribute recreated Cruz's unmistakable voice to deliver a heartfelt message honoring Miami's Cuban community, its cultural heritage, and the responsibility of future generations to preserve their traditions.“Now it is your turn. We pass on to you our traditions, our music, our joy, and our immense pride in being Cuban,” the AI-generated tribute stated, encouraging younger generations to preserve the cultural legacy Cruz championed throughout her life.The message also included a special acknowledgment of Commissioner Rosado and reflected on Miami's role as a home away from home for generations of Cuban families.“Celia Cruz is part of who we are in Miami, especially here in Little Havana,” said Commissioner Ralph“Rafael” Rosado.“We wanted to create a place that feels worthy of that history and gives future generations somewhere to experience it for themselves. This park will be a little piece of Celia in the heart of our city.”The celebration offered attendees their first look at the future Celia Cruz Park, including renderings of the proposed public space, Plaza Azúcar, a dedicated performance area within the park, and a sculpture by artist Alex Kaufman honoring the legendary singer.Located at 650 Beacom Boulevard, Celia Cruz Park will become the first park in Miami honoring the Queen of Salsa and the third of its kind in the United States, creating a new cultural landmark along the greater Calle Ocho corridor.Omer Pardillo, executor of the Celia Cruz Estate and president of the Celia Cruz Foundation, joined the celebration and reflected on the significance of preserving her legacy for future generations.“Celia would have been deeply moved to see a place named Azúcar in her honor in City of Miami, a city she loved and that embraced her with so much affection,” said Pardillo.“We are grateful to Commissioner Rosado and the City of Miami for bringing this tribute to life. This plaza will be a place for the community to come together and celebrate the joy, music and Cuban heritage she shared with the world.”The evening featured a live performance by singer Melissa Cruz, archival Celia Cruz posters, commemorative Celia Cruz U.S. quarters distributed to attendees, and traditional Cuban cuisine, including a pig roast, roasted pork sandwiches, and offerings from Sergio's food truck.Once completed, Celia Cruz Park will provide a cultural gathering place for residents and visitors, with Plaza Azúcar offering a dedicated space for performances and community celebrations. Together, the park and performance space will honor Cruz's contributions to music, her Cuban roots, and the traditions that continue to shape Miami's cultural identity.EVENT PHOTOSPARK RENDERINGS AND AI VOICE VIDEOAbout Celia Cruz ParkLocated at 650 Beacom Boulevard in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Celia Cruz Park is a planned public space honoring the life and legacy of Celia Cruz, the internationally celebrated Queen of Salsa. The park will feature Plaza Azúcar, a dedicated performance space, and a sculpture honoring Cruz, creating a destination for cultural expression, community gatherings, and the celebration of Cuban heritage.

Jennifer Torna

Director of Communications, City of Miami – District 4

+1 786-202-6981

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Miami Honors Celia Cruz on What Would Have Been Her 101st Birthday with Unveiling of Park Plans News Provided By Pink Grove Agency October 22, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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