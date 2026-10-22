David Pan

“It would be useful to have somebody über-smart in Congress.”

- John SeilerSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opinion columnist John Seiler at the Orange County Register praised Republican congressional candidate David Pan's plan for a universal basic income. Pan is running for Congress in Orange County, California, with a plan to phase out welfare and entitlement programs to pay for a universal basic income of $16,000 per year for every citizen 21 and over. Seiler cited Milton Friedman, who argued that his original idea for this kind of plan was“more compatible with the philosophy and aims of the proponents of limited government and maximum individual freedom.”Seiler had additional praise for David Pan for Congress with regard to his ideas about immigration, foreign policy, and healthcare. Noting that he did not agree with all of Pan's positions, Seiler still felt that“David Pan is one of the most intelligent candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives I have interviewed.”Pan was grateful for Seiler's expressions of support. He noted,“Many of the problems we face as a country can be solved if we are willing to set aside our differences and work on pragmatic solutions. Unfortunately, most politicians are unwilling to address the key problems we need to solve in order to set our country on the best path into the future: our failing welfare and entitlement system, fraud and waste in government, high health care costs, and the ballooning national debt. I have a plan to address these problems that guarantees current benefits and yet establishes a new equitable system for our young people.”

Anna Bryson

David Pan for Congress

+1 949-290-7196

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John Seiler of the OC Register Praises Republican David Pan for His UBI PLan News Provided By David Pan for Congress October 22, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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