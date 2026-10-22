BRANDON RUSHING LAWN & GARDEN CARE RECEIVES TWO NATIONAL SAFETY AWARDS

Brandon Rushing Lawn & Garden Care

Northern Virginia lawn and garden company earns NALP Overall Safety Achievement – Silver and No Days Away from Work honors.

LORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brandon Rushing Lawn & Garden Care announced today it was recently awarded the Overall Safety Achievement Award – Silver and the No Days Away from Work Award in the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) annual Safety Recognition Awards Program. The program reflects NALP's dedication to creating and maintaining safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry and is designed to reward lawn and landscape industry companies that consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety.“Every member of our team deserves to go home safe at the end of the day, and that commitment shapes how we train, how we equip our crews and how we work on every property we serve,” said Brandon Rushing, CEO of Brandon Rushing Lawn & Garden Care.“Earning both a Silver Overall Safety Achievement award and a No Days Away from Work award shows that our people put safety first every single day. When our crews are safe and well cared for, our clients get the careful, consistent service they count on - and that's what stands behind Brandon's Promise.”Founded in 1995 and based in Lorton, Va., Brandon Rushing Lawn & Garden Care provides year-round lawn and garden care programs to homeowners and townhome owners across Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria. Its programs - Lawn Care, Garden Care, All-Inclusive Care and Essential Turf Care - cover everything from soil testing, mowing and lawn treatments to mulching, pruning and seasonal cleanups, with add-on services including snow and ice removal, landscape enhancements, sprinkler system monitoring and annual flower installation. Each client is paired with a dedicated lawn and garden care specialist, and every service is backed by the company's guarantee,“Brandon's Promise.” The company is also transitioning its fleet to quieter, battery-powered equipment. For more information, visit brandonrushing or call 703-869-4728.Companies that enter NALP's Safety Recognition Awards Program are required to submit a copy of their OSHA 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses report and their year-end vehicle insurance claims summary report. Each company is evaluated on the number of accidents, number of days that employees were away from work, and number of employee injuries and illnesses. In addition, a checklist was used to rate the company's complete safety program. All award recipients are to be congratulated for their superior dedication to safety excellence.About NALPThe National Association of Landscape Professionals is the national trade association and leading voice for the $150 billion landscape industry, which employs more than 1 million professionals. NALP helps shape policy and regulations and provides industry-leading education, training, and resources that help industry companies reach their highest potential. For more information, visit .

Brandon M. Rushing

Brandon Rushing Lawn & Garden Care

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BRANDON RUSHING LAWN & GARDEN CARE RECEIVES TWO NATIONAL SAFETY AWARDS News Provided By Built Right Digital October 22, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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