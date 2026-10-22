Darksky International To Host Global Conference Exploring The Future Of The Night, From Space Mirrors To Astrotourism

Join us for DarkSky's virtual conference (Photo by Gerri Whitley)

Spanning 24 hours, November 6–7, the virtual conference brings together global experts to explore threats to the natural night and solutions to light pollution.

- Drew Reagan, Senior Communications ManagerTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, DarkSky International brings together a global community of researchers, conservationists, industry professionals, and DarkSky Advocates for Under One Sky, a conference exploring the challenges facing the nighttime environment and practical solutions to protect it. This year's fully virtual (online), conference, spanning 24 hours, will take place November 6–7 under the theme Night in Balance, envisioning a future where the built environment and natural darkness coexist in ways that benefit people, wildlife, and communities.As light pollution continues to grow globally and emerging technologies raise new questions about the future of the night sky, the conference's interactive workshops will explore some of the most pressing issues in dark sky conservation.Understanding the new space economy (November 7, 11 a.m. EST):From Reflect Orbital's plans to reflect sunlight back to Earth using space-based mirrors to expanding satellite infrastructure proposed for AI data centers, commercial activity in low Earth orbit is raising new questions about the future of the night sky. This interactive workshop will bring together experts in astronomy, space policy, and conservation to examine these developments, their potential impacts, and opportunities for responsible innovation.The value of awe: A case for astrotourism (November 7, 7 a.m. EST):As astrotourism grows worldwide, communities are discovering the economic and conservation benefits of protecting natural darkness. Designed for tourism and recreation professionals, this workshop will present real-world case studies and introduce a new DarkSky impact report and toolkit exploring how responsible dark sky tourism can support local economies and conservation.The safety paradox (November 6, 8 p.m. EST):Does brighter lighting always make communities safer? Experts in lighting design, crime prevention, and dark sky conservation will challenge common assumptions about outdoor lighting, examine how glare and poorly designed lighting affect visibility, and share practical strategies for creating safer communities while protecting the night.More stories and opportunities to engage:The conference opens with award-winning journalist and Nightfaring author Megan Eaves-Egenes (November 6, 5 p.m. EST) and concludes with acclaimed naturalist, author, and cultural ornithologist J. Drew Lanham (November 7, 3:30 p.m. EST).Following the arc of a global night, regional storytelling sessions will share conservation successes and challenges from advocates across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, and Africa. Additional programming includes conversations with dark sky filmmakers, global networking opportunities, and the annual DarkSky Awards.Registration is open:Under One Sky 2026 takes place entirely online November 6–7. Advance registration is required to participate in workshops and sessions.Explore the full program and register at darksky.About DarkSky International:DarkSky International is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the nighttime environment and protecting communities and wildlife from light pollution through education, advocacy, and policy.Learn more at darksky.

Drew Reagan

DarkSky International

+1 520-293-3198

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DarkSky International to host global conference exploring the future of the night, from space mirrors to astrotourism News Provided By DarkSky International October 22, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Science, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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