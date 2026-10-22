Perimeter Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions, Inc., rebranding to Perimeter Group Inc., (NYSE: PRM ) (“Perimeter” or the“Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Kyle Sable, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at and as follows:

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in Number and Meeting ID: 800-420-1459 / 203-518-9861 Conference ID: PRMQ326

Conference Name: Perimeter Group Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Materials Available At:

Replay Available: Thursday, November 5, 2026 to November 4, 2027 (11:59 PM ET)

Internet Access:

About Perimeter

Perimeter is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. It comprises six market-leading businesses across two reporting segments: Fire Safety (Perimeter Solutions, Solberg Fire, and Monaco Enterprises) and Specialty Products (PDI, MMT, and IMS). Perimeter prioritizes serving its customers' needs while driving private-equity-like returns, all enabled by its Operational Value Drivers model and decentralized operating structure. Perimeter reinvests in its businesses to strengthen the products and services they provide to customers, and it expects to continue growing organically and through value-creating acquisitions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Seth Barker

Head of Investor Relations and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

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