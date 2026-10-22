2026 Parade Of Homes Winner At 171 Lake Edge Drive Sold For $9,300,000

2026 Parade of Homes winner at 171 Lake Edge Drive

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every summer, the Parade of Homes opens the doors to some of Summit County's most carefully built new homes, and every summer a few of them leave visitors talking. This year, one of those homes has changed hands. 171 Lake Edge Drive, a standout of the 2026 showcase, sold for $9,300,000, the highest price paid in The Highlands this year and the second-highest in the neighborhood's history.The buyers were represented by Bo Palazola of Engel & Völkers Breckenridge. "For a home at this level," he said, the decision came down to quality and setting.“The build and the location made this one stand out,” Palazola said.“My clients knew what they wanted, and this home delivered on it.” The sale puts 171 Lake Edge Drive near the top of the neighborhood's sales history. It also suggests that at the high end of the Breckenridge market, buyers still respond to homes that look as good in person as they do on paper.About Bo PalazolaBo Palazola is the defining name in luxury real estate across Breckenridge and Summit County, Colorado. With more than $700 million in individual career sales and nearly a decade of relentless success in the industry, Bo has become the undisputed market leader in Colorado mountain luxury real estate - breaking records, setting new standards, and reshaping the high-end market throughout the Rockies.Bo has represented the highest price residential sale in the history of Breckenridge at $17 million, the highest land sale ever recorded in Breckenridge at $15 million, the highest sale in Keystone history, and the highest sale ever recorded in Park County. Most recently, he represented the buyers of 171 Lake Edge Drive - the 2026 Parade of Homes standout that took four of the six judging categories and sold for $9,300,000 cash, the highest-priced sale in The Highlands in 2026 and the second-highest in the neighborhood's history.In Breckenridge and throughout Summit County, Bo Palazola is more than a top-producing broker - he is the benchmark for luxury real estate success.

Bo Palazola

Engel and Volkers Breckenridge

+1 850-687-0700

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2026 Parade of Homes Winner at 171 Lake Edge Drive Sold for $9,300,000 News Provided By Engel & Völkers Denver October 22, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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