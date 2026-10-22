REACH Board Member Gayla Huber Appointed To CFPB Consumer Advisory Board

Gayla Huber, Member, CFPB Consumer Advisory Board

Appointment follows nomination by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and brings a practitioner's eye on deceptive online marketing to federal advisory work

- Gayla Huber, President and Founding Partner, IntegriShield

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (REACH) today congratulated board member Gayla Huber on her appointment to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Consumer Advisory Board. Huber was appointed upon the recommendation of the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and will represent the Tenth Federal Reserve District.

Created under the Dodd-Frank Act, the Consumer Advisory Board provides independent, nonbinding advice to the Bureau and is charged with identifying and assessing the impact on consumers of new, emerging, and changing products, practices, and technologies. Members serve two-year rotating terms, and the Board meets at least twice each year at the call of the Director.

“Gayla has spent her career documenting how consumers are actually approached online, and that evidence is exactly what an advisory board like this needs,” said Matt Tillman, CEO of Tillman Consulting Group, LLC and Board Member of REACH.“Her appointment reflects the value of practitioners who can describe what is happening in the marketplace right now, not what happened in the last rulemaking cycle.”

Huber is President and Founding Partner of IntegriShield, where she has spent more than a decade building and implementing systems that identify deceptive advertising, online scams, and fraudulent websites. That work has resulted in tens of thousands of violations resolved, with deceptive claims and fraudulent offers pulled out of circulation before more consumers encountered them.

“Consumer harm rarely starts with the offer itself, it starts with how the offer is described,” Huber said.“If we want consumers treated fairly, someone has to be watching the language, the landing pages, and the promises being made at the edges of the market. That is the perspective I plan to bring.”

REACH is an industry association focused on responsible practices in consumer contact and marketing, and works to raise standards through self-regulation, education, and engagement with policymakers. Huber has served as Secretary on the REACH board since 2023.

Huber serves on the Consumer Advisory Board in her individual capacity and does not represent REACH, IntegriShield, or any other organization in that role. Board members serve in an advisory capacity only, with no formal decision-making role and no access to confidential supervisory information, and selection does not constitute an endorsement by the Bureau of a member's organization, its products, or its services.

Huber's official CFPB biography is available on the Bureau's website.

About REACH

Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (REACH) is a Mutual Benefit Corporation where responsible enterprises pursue a common objective of ensuring that consumers receive those calls which they have actually consented to and restore consumers' ability to answer their phone. REACH has been formed to advance the interests of direct-to-consumer marketers by: i) establishing guidelines, best practices and protections for such companies in order to prevent fraudulent lead sales and reduce the industry-wide damage caused by unwanted robocalls; ii) working to increase contact rates and lower carrier resistance to direct to consumer marketing traffic; and iii) providing education regarding, and advocacy to limit, unfair litigation and media attention targeting such marketing companies.. More at reachmbc.

Eric Troutman

Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment

+1 816-914-4015

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REACH Board Member Gayla Huber Appointed to CFPB Consumer Advisory Board News Provided By Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment October 22, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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