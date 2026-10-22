Toronto Editorial Model Stacey Soans Featured On The Cover Of UK's BLUR Magazine September Issue

Stacey Soans of Toronto, Canada, professional editorial and beauty model represented by Icon Model Management, featured on the cover of BLUR Magazine's September 2026 UK issue, Beauty Without a Blueprint.

Stacey Soans of Toronto, Canada, professional editorial and beauty model represented by Icon Model Management, photographed for Beauty Without a Blueprint, her international fashion editorial featured in the September 2026 UK edition of BLUR Magazine.

Stacey Soans of Toronto, Canada, expands her international editorial modelling portfolio with a UK magazine cover feature in BLUR Magazine's September issue.

- Stacey SoansTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Soans, a Toronto-based professional editorial and beauty model represented by Icon Model Management, is featured on the cover of the September 2026 issue of BLUR Magazine, a UK-based fashion and editorial publication. The international magazine cover marks a notable addition to Soans' modelling portfolio, reflecting her continued involvement in fashion photography, beauty campaigns, and editorial publications.The cover feature, titled Beauty Without a Blueprint, presents Stacey Soans in an international fashion editorial setting, highlighting her work in professional modelling and her growing portfolio of published editorial photography.Stacey Soans of Toronto Expands Her International Editorial Modelling PortfolioStacey Soans of Toronto, Canada, has worked in professional modelling since the age of 12, developing experience across editorial photography, commercial beauty campaigns, fashion publications, and creative collaborations.Her modelling career has included projects in Toronto's fashion and beauty industries, where she has participated in professional photoshoots, brand campaigns, and editorial productions.The September 2026 BLUR Magazine cover represents an international publishing credit within her modelling career, connecting her Toronto-based professional work with a UK fashion publication.As an editorial model, Soans has worked across different visual formats, including beauty photography, fashion imagery, magazine editorials, and commercial campaigns. Her professional portfolio reflects experience in both Canadian and international editorial settings.From Toronto Beauty Campaigns to UK Fashion EditorialsBefore appearing on the cover of BLUR Magazine, Stacey Soans developed a modelling portfolio that included beauty and fashion assignments in Toronto.Her experience includes a Shoppers Beauty campaign featuring complexion products and inclusive makeup shades, alongside fashion editorial photography and other commercial modelling projects.Soans has also participated in fashion-related events and editorial productions, including Toronto's Yorkville fashion scene.These projects form part of her professional background in editorial and beauty modelling, demonstrating the range of assignments that have contributed to her career.The BLUR Magazine September cover adds a new publication credit to this portfolio and represents a further connection between Toronto's fashion industry and international editorial media.Represented by Icon Model ManagementStacey Soans is represented by Icon Model Management, a Toronto modelling agency.Her professional modelling background includes previous representation by Sutherland Models, alongside experience working with photographers, creative directors, makeup artists, stylists, and fashion production teams.Throughout her modelling career, Soans has participated in assignments involving beauty photography, fashion editorials, commercial campaigns, and magazine publications.Her representation by Icon Model Management is part of her continuing professional involvement in the Canadian modelling industry.The September 2026 BLUR Magazine cover is an additional published editorial credit associated with her professional modelling portfolio.BLUR Magazine September 2026: Beauty Without a BlueprintThe September 2026 cover of BLUR Magazine features Stacey Soans in an editorial presentation titled Beauty Without a Blueprint.The feature places Soans within an international fashion publication, adding a UK magazine cover to her portfolio of professional modelling work.For Toronto-based editorial models, international magazine publication provides an opportunity to participate in creative projects that extend beyond the Canadian market.Soans' appearance in BLUR Magazine reflects this connection between Toronto-based modelling talent and international editorial publishing.The cover feature also provides a documented publication reference for her work in fashion and beauty photography.A Professional Career Across Modelling and Other IndustriesIn addition to her editorial modelling career, Stacey Soans of Toronto maintains professional experience in human resources and golf.She has worked as a Human Resources Business Partner, with experience across corporate human resources, employee relations, workforce planning, and organizational operations.Soans is also a professional golfer and published author of Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf, released in May 2025.Her professional background has been featured in published interviews and articles, including contributions to Brainz Magazine, where she has written about golf strategy, decision-making, and professional experience.These areas represent distinct parts of Soans' professional career, alongside her ongoing work as an editorial and beauty model.The September 2026 BLUR Magazine cover specifically recognizes her work in fashion editorial modelling.Stacey Soans of Toronto: Professional Editorial and Beauty ModelBased in Toronto, Ontario, Stacey Soans continues to maintain a professional modelling portfolio encompassing fashion editorials, beauty campaigns, commercial photography, and published magazine features.Her appearance on the cover of BLUR Magazine's September 2026 issue adds an international editorial publication to her professional credits.With modelling experience beginning in childhood, representation by Icon Model Management, and a portfolio spanning beauty and fashion photography, Soans remains professionally active in Toronto's modelling industry.The UK magazine cover is a documented milestone in her editorial modelling career and contributes to her growing collection of published fashion work.About Stacey SoansStacey Soans is a Toronto, Canada-based professional editorial and beauty model represented by Icon Model Management. She has modelling experience dating back to the age of 12, including fashion editorials, beauty campaigns, commercial photography, and magazine publications.In September 2026, Soans appeared on the cover of the UK-based BLUR Magazine in an editorial feature titled Beauty Without a Blueprint.Outside modelling, she is a Human Resources Business Partner, professional golfer, published author, and Brainz Magazine contributor.Official Website:Professional Modelling: Icon Model ManagementLocation: Toronto, Ontario, CanadaPublication: BLUR Magazine, UK - September 2026Editorial Feature: Beauty Without a Blueprint

Stacey Soans

Stacey Soans

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Toronto Editorial Model Stacey Soans Featured on the Cover of UK's BLUR Magazine September Issue News Provided By Stacey Soans October 22, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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