Nova Spectrum Pro Announces Multi-Asset Trading Offering With An Emphasis On Account Visibility

MIDDLESEX, England, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trading company outlines access to multiple financial markets, account management tools and published trading conditions through its online platform.

Nova Spectrum Pro announces the availability of its multi-asset online trading offering, bringing access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrency CFDs together through a single account. The announcement outlines the company's approach to combining market access with account visibility, trading analytics and information about the risks associated with leveraged products.

The offering enables users to explore different financial markets within one trading environment. Nova Spectrum Pro describes its approach as centred on giving clients the information and tools needed to evaluate their trading activity and understand the conditions applicable to their accounts.

Alongside market access, the platform includes account insights, performance analytics and trading history. These features allow users to review previous transactions, monitor account activity and assess how individual trading decisions fit within their broader approach to the markets.

The company publishes five account categories: Standard, Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP. These categories outline different combinations of platform access, pricing and support. Prospective clients can review the account descriptions and applicable terms before deciding which option matches their requirements. Product availability and trading conditions remain subject to jurisdiction and client eligibility.

Nova Spectrum Pro's published company information also identifies risk education, transparent conditions and client support as priorities. Its team includes Jennifer Holman and Sofia Sool.

The announcement brings these elements together in a public overview of the company's online trading services. For people evaluating a multi-asset trading platform, the relevant considerations extend beyond the range of markets available to include trading costs, account functionality, product structure and exposure to potential losses.

Nova Spectrum Pro's website provides information about its market offering, account categories and policies, including its terms and conditions and risk disclosure. Further company information is available at .

About Nova Spectrum Pro

Nova Spectrum Pro is a trading company offering an online platform for access to multiple financial markets. Its published offering includes forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrency CFDs, alongside account management tools and support options.

Contact

David Atkins

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at