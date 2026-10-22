Gena Sims And The Artists Behind The Voice Inside Bring Their Work To Hollywood At LIMITLESS LIVE

Gena Sims, Founder/Executive Director of The Autism Theatre Project

Limitless Live in Los Angeles

The October 23 film-and-music production pairs an award-winning series with an inspirational concert at the Hudson Theatre.

- Matteo Espocito HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autism Theater Project will spotlight the creative work of founder Gena Sims, Canadian playwright Matteo Esposito and the artists behind The Voice Inside when LIMITLESS LIVE! comes to the Hudson Theatre on October 23. The professional production features a screening of the award-winning series followed by an inspirational concert, with Sims singing alongside gifted performers on the autism spectrum.“The Voice Inside” is inspired by real stories about autistic artists defying doctors' expectations in the 90s and 2000s to succeed as professionals today.Sims, a performer, director and producer, graduated from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama and has performed in regional and Off-Broadway productions, including An Enchanted April at Theatre Row. She wrote, directed, produced and appears in The Voice Inside, bringing her experience across theater, film and music to ATP's original productions.Esposito, an autistic playwright and co-writer of The Voice Inside, helped shape the series through his own experience pursuing an education and finding a school that recognized his potential. His collaboration with Sims places an autistic writer's perspective at the center of the storytelling.“What excites me about The Voice Inside is the collaboration of different artists to tell a uniquely autistic story,” Esposito said.The series also features actor and video editor Zachary Hoaglund and actress, singer, pianist and educator Kaylah Taylor. Together, ATP's artists bring professional experience and firsthand perspectives to stories about identity, resilience and the challenges of growing up.Composers/pianists Michael Gaspari, a University of Miami Frost School of Music graduate and professor, and Noah Azarashvelli, a 17-year-old prodigy, will join the performance as well.Three episodes of The Voice Inside have aired on South Florida PBS. The pilot received Best TV Show Pilot awards from the Los Angeles International Short Film Festival and the Niagara Canada International Film Festival.LIMITLESS LIVE! begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. General admission is pay what you can. Tickets: .About Autism Theater ProjectAutism Theater Project is a Florida-based nonprofit whose artists, with and without autism, create original, professional productions for stage and screen. ATP also offers educational programs that build communication, confidence and creative skills. Learn more at AutismTheaterProject.Media ContactTyler BarnettTyler Barnett PR...

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Gena Sims and the Artists Behind The Voice Inside Bring Their Work to Hollywood at LIMITLESS LIVE News Provided By Relations October 22, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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