Clicta, Inc. is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating from BBB Great West + Pacific. Click for Review:

Clicta, Inc. is a Denver SEO and digital marketing agency and BBB Accredited Business helping home services, healthcare and professional services companies get more leads.

Clicta, Inc. met all eight BBB Standards for Trust, giving business owners a verified way to choose a marketing partner accountable for leads and results.

- Ronald Robbins, Founder and CEO of ClictaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clicta, Inc., a Denver SEO and digital marketing agency founded by Ronald Robbins, is now a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating from BBB Great West + Pacific. The accreditation was granted in October 2026.To earn BBB Accreditation, a business commits to the eight BBB Standards for Trust: build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor promises, be responsive, safeguard privacy and embody integrity. Accredited businesses must keep meeting these standards to stay accredited."Business owners don't want more traffic reports. They want calls, booked appointments and new clients, and they want a partner who tells them the truth about what's working," said Ronald Robbins, Founder and CEO of Clicta. "BBB Accreditation is outside proof of how we operate. We report on leads and revenue, we're upfront when something needs to change, and we earn the relationship every month."What business owners should check before hiring a marketing agencyRobbins advises owners to check four things before signing with any agency. "Look up the agency's BBB rating and complaint history. Make sure you own your website, ad accounts and analytics, not the agency. Ask for results tied to leads and revenue, not just traffic. And read the contract for the cancellation terms before you sign."Getting found where customers searchClicta works with companies in the $1 million to $10 million revenue range across home services, healthcare and professional services. The agency provides SEO services, paid advertising and website design focused on lead generation. It also helps businesses show up when customers ask AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews for a recommendation.The accreditation adds to Clicta's standing as a State of Colorado Verified Diverse Business.Business owners can request a free consultation, which includes a free website audit, at .Key facts- Company: Clicta, Inc. (also known as Clicta)- Headquarters: 387 N. Corona St., Suite 535, Denver, CO 80218- Founded: 2017- Founder and CEO: Ronald Robbins- BBB status: Accredited Business, A+ rating, BBB Great West + Pacific, accredited October 2026- Industries served: home services, healthcare, professional services- Services: SEO, AI search visibility, paid advertising, website designAbout ClictaClicta, Inc. is a Denver SEO and digital marketing agency and the growth partner for what's next. Founded in 2017, Clicta helps home services, healthcare and professional services companies get more leads through SEO, paid media, websites built to convert and visibility in AI search. Learn more at or view Clicta's BBB profile at .

Ronald Robbins

Clicta, Inc.

+1 720-772-8297

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Denver Marketing Agency Clicta Earns BBB Accreditation With A+ Rating News Provided By Ronald Robbins, Clicta, Inc. October 22, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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