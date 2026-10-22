Gulf Of America Alliance Releases Governors' Action Plan V For Healthy And Resilient Coasts

Governors Action Plan V Cover

This collaborative work plan identifies priority issues, focus areas, and actions to enhance the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of America

- Laura Bowie, Executive Director, Gulf of America AllianceOCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Gulf of America Alliance has released the Governors' Action Plan V for Healthy and Resilient Coasts, signed by the governors of all five Gulf states: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. This is the fifth in a series of collaborative work plans that identify priority issues, focus areas, and actions to enhance the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of America.Action Plan V continues the Gulf states' joint commitment to address priority issues from a regional perspective. In this Action Plan, the Alliance's priority issues are:* Coastal Community Resilience* Education and Engagement* Habitat Resources* Marine Debris* Water Resources* Wildlife and Fisheries“For more than two decades, the Alliance has forged a reputation for bringing key partners and stakeholders together in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, and nowhere is this more evident than in Governors' Action Plan V,” said Laura Bowie, Executive Director, Gulf of America Alliance.“Working across the region on issues of shared importance, we've made an incredible impact on one of the nation's most vital and beautiful natural resources.”The work defined in Governors' Action Plan V was written as a shared effort among the five Gulf states, in partnership with federal agencies, academia, non-government organizations, and industry. Continued leadership from the five Gulf states and strong collaboration with federal partners have been central to the success of the first four Governors' Action Plans and will be with this one as well. From 2026-2031, the Alliance will continue to depend on state leadership and federal cooperation to advance its mission through the implementation of the Governors' Action Plan V for Healthy & Resilient Coasts.“The Gulf of America Alliance continues to provide leadership as a trusted regional network, one that coastal communities, resource managers, and decision-makers rely on to address common issues,” said Ben C. Stimpson, Jr., Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Chair of the Alliance Management Team.“This plan represents a shared vision and strong collective commitment among the Gulf States to further enhance a healthy Gulf benefiting our coastal habitats and economies. ADCNR looks forward to implementing the actions detailed in this Governors' Action Plan V along with our partners in the other Gulf states.”“The Gulf of America Alliance is the Regional Ocean Partnership for the Gulf of America, in partnership with NOAA. Our coasts serve as an economic powerhouse protecting where we live, work, and play. With this plan, the Gulf states are continuing their commitment to protecting their shores and ensuring a strong economic future for their communities,” said Keelin Kuipers, Acting Director, NOAA's Office for Coastal Management.“The Gulf's wetlands, estuaries, beaches, and open waters provide vital fish and wildlife habitat while supporting communities and economies across the region,” said Dr. Jon Hemming, Gulf of America's Science Coordinator, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.“Through Governors' Action Plan V, we will continue working with our partners to conserve and restore these resources for future generations.”“EPA's Southeast Region shares the Gulf of America Alliance's goals of protecting the waters, habitats and coastal communities in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Kevin McOmber.“Governors' Action Plan V provides a roadmap for improving water quality, restoring vital ecosystems and building more resilient coasts to benefit communities now and provide lasting benefits for future generations.”“The Gulf Coast area of Texas and Louisiana is a vibrant center for recreation, natural habitat, cultural traditions and economic opportunity, and it takes the teamwork of many partners for every sector to thrive,” said EPA Region 6 Administrator Scott Mason.“The Governors' Action Plan creates a clear path for Gulf of America Alliance members to achieve individual and collective goals while preserving this precious natural resource for all Americans.”To learn more about the Alliance and read the complete Governors' Action Plan V, visit .

David Lee Simmons

Gulf of America Alliance

+1 504-352-2539

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Gulf of America Alliance Releases Governors' Action Plan V for Healthy and Resilient Coasts News Provided By Gulf of America Alliance October 22, 2026, 21:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Science



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