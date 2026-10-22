Napa Valley Museum And Eames Institute Of Infinite Curiosity Present Eames & Eames At The MAC

Imagery courtesy of the Eames Institute

Imagery courtesy of the Eames Institute

Imagery courtesy of the Eames Institute

The exhibition explores the creative partnership of Ray & Charles Eames through furniture, art, photography, toys, and rare objects from the Eames Institute

- Laura Rafaty, Executive Director of the Napa Valley MuseumST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture (The MAC), presents Eames & Eames: Meet The Couple Who Defined Modern Design. Opening Oct. 17, 2026, in St. Helena, California. Drawing from the Institute's collection of more than 40,000 objects, the exhibition brings together iconic furniture, rarely seen artworks, photography, toys, prototypes, models, and personal belongings to offer an expansive look at the couple's creative partnership and the ideas that shaped their work.The exhibition will be on view through April 18, 2027.Curated by Llisa Demetrios, Co-Founder and The Lucia Eames Chief Curator of the Eames Institute, the exhibition explores the iterative, hands-on approach that informed the Eameses' work. From early experiments with materials and manufacturing techniques to playful investigations of everyday objects, the exhibition offers insight into how their ideas developed through observation, collaboration, and continual refinement. The exhibition also places particular emphasis on Ray Eames's contributions, highlighting the artistic sensibilities and creative exchanges that shaped Ray and Charles's work together.Visitors will encounter rarely seen objects from the Institute's collection alongside familiar designs, as well as an interactive“Chair Tasting” gallery that invites guests to experience select Eames seating designs firsthand. Through this hands-on component, visitors can consider the relationships between material, form, function, and comfort that were central to the Eameses' approach.“I am excited to celebrate the extraordinary partnership of Ray and Charles Eames-both in their lives and their work. It's a wonderful opportunity to bring the breadth of the Eames Institute's collection into this beautiful space, and to invite new audiences into their remarkable world.” said Llisa Demetrios.The exhibition reflects the Eames Institute's broader mission to share the legacy of Ray and Charles Eames and demonstrate the continued relevance of their approach to creativity and problem-solving. Eames & Eames also offers a preview of the Institute's growing public presence ahead of its forthcoming museum in Novato, Calif., currently projected to open in 2030.“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Eames Institute team and Co-Founder Llisa Demetrios,” said Laura Rafaty, Executive Director of the Napa Valley Museum.“We think our visitors will be impressed by the magnitude of the impact Ray and Charles Eames had on so many aspects of art, design, and popular culture. Their combination changed the world and we are honored to be collaborating with this team as they continue to expand their artistic impact with a new museum to be based in Marin County.”Visitor Information: Eames & Eames: Meet the Couple Who Defined Modern Design will be on view Oct. 17, 2026 through April 18, 2027 at The MAC | Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture, 607 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, CA 94574.The MAC is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on major holidays. Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for youth; children five and under and museum members receive free admission. For tickets and information, visit NapaValleyMuseum.ABOUT THE NAPA VALLEY MUSEUMThe Napa Valley Museum is a nonprofit cultural institution dedicated to enriching the community through exhibitions, collections, educational programs and creative activities exploring art, nature, and history. The Museum operates the Napa Valley Museum Yountville and the Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture, The MAC, in St. Helena, and develops original exhibitions through NVM on Tour.ABOUT THE EAMES INSTITUTEEstablished in 2019 and launched publicly in 2022, the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity supported by hundreds of donors and members who believe in the power of design to make the world a better place. Originally conceived to advance the dynamic legacy of 20th-century designers Ray and Charles Eames, the Institute's mission is to inspire creative problem-solving that positively shapes our world. It stewards extensive collections, digital and print offerings,public programming, the Eames Ranch, San Francisco–based William Stout Architectural Books, and Zurich-based Lars Müller Publishers. Its goal is to demonstrate the power of design and invite people to explore their curiosity and seek creative solutions to the challenges of today. The new Museum will allow the Institute to dramatically expand and build new programmatic offerings in Northern California.“Eames” used by permission and under license from Eames Office, LLC. The works of Charles and Ray Eames are © Eames Office, LLC.

Michael Falkow

Meritus Media

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Napa Valley Museum and Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity Present Eames & Eames at The MAC News Provided By Meritus Media October 22, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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