Dow Digital Answer Engine Optimization Agency

These Emergency Defense and Patching Services are for PHP Vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dow Digital, a US-based web agency, announced enhanced emergency DevSecOps services designed to safeguard enterprise web applications against critical core PHP Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities.Tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 (dubbed "PHP2Shell"), these severe zero-day flaws carry a near-maximum CVSS severity score of 9.2. Affecting core binary runtimes across PHP versions 5.4 through 8.5.11, the vulnerabilities expose millions of enterprise web applications and popular CMS platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, Magento, and Drupal, to unauthenticated remote server takeover.These flaws exist within the binary execution engine of PHP itself. As highlighted in Google Cloud's recent security advisory, conventional CMS auto-updaters and standard application firewalls cannot remediate core memory state corruption.Left unaddressed, threat actors can execute arbitrary system commands, exfiltrate sensitive database records, deploy ransomware, or compromise customer supply chains. Also, upstream PHP developers do not release patches for End-of-Life (EOL) runtimes such as PHP 8.1, 7.4, or 5.6, leaving legacy systems permanently exposed.To counter these widespread automated exploits, Dow Digital's IT solutions and managed security services team has created a multi-layered defense stack.Through automated binary patching and pipeline orchestration, Dow Digital's DevSecOps teams perform zero-downtime rolling upgrades across containerized workloads (Docker, GKE, Cloud Run), serverless environments, and virtual machines using safe upstream binaries.In terms of legacy PHP migration, Dow Digital's team can conduct code compatibility audits and secure refactoring to transition applications bound to unsupported EOL runtimes (PHP 7.x/8.1) onto modern, supported PHP 8.2+ runtimes.When necessary, Dow Digital can deploy custom Web Application Firewall (WAF) filtering in combination with custom AI infrastructure and automation to block illegal memory access attempts prior to execution.Through auditing runtime memory limits, Dow Digital can prevent application instability or worker process crashes under heavy traffic.Organizations seeking to verify their PHP workload security or request an emergency infrastructure audit can contact Dow Digital directly through their site or...

Zeke Hernandez

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Dow Digital Announces Emergency Defense and Patching Services for Core PHP Vulnerabilities News Provided By Dow Digital October 22, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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