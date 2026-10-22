Pop Singer-Songwriter Stefanie Michaela To Release First Christmas Single, 'Happy Hearts'

Stefanie Michaela

New holiday song celebrates family, love, and the small moments that make the season special

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pop singer-songwriter Stefanie Michaela will release her first Christmas single,“Happy Hearts,” on November 13, 2026. Inspired by the warmth of the holiday season and the joy of spending time with family, the song marks the artist's first seasonal release.For Stefanie, the holidays are a time filled with family traditions, laughter, and the lively moments that come with raising five children.“Happy Hearts” reflects the happiness and togetherness she finds in those experiences. The song reminds us to appreciate the people around us and the small moments that can make the holidays feel meaningful.“The holidays have always been such a special time for me, especially as a mom of five. Between the beautiful chaos, laughter, and family traditions, it reminds me what really matters. I wanted 'Happy Hearts' to capture that feeling of joy, love, and togetherness. My hope is that when people hear this song, it brings a smile to their faces and reminds them to embrace the little moments that make the holidays so magical,” said Stefanie Michaela.In addition to sharing her life through music, Stefanie has spoken openly about her experience with anorexia and bulimia and her desire to help raise awareness about eating disorders. She hopes that talking honestly about her journey can help others feel less alone. Her personal experiences are part of a broader story that shapes her perspective as an artist and mother. By sharing difficult moments as well as joyful ones, Stefanie hopes to encourage honest conversations about self-worth, healing, and the possibility of starting over.“Happy Hearts” brings the focus back to connection, gratitude, and the comfort people can find in family traditions. The release also gives listeners a chance to hear a different side of Stefanie's musical expression through a holiday-season song.The November release gives listeners time to add“Happy Hearts” to their holiday music rotation as the season gets underway. Stefanie plans to share more about the song and its meaning on her digital platforms.Stefanie Michaela is a pop singer-songwriter and a mother of five. Through her music and personal story, she hopes to connect with listeners, share messages of hope, and encourage others to keep moving forward.“Happy Hearts” will be released on November 13, 2026.

Joy Parris

Rich Girl Productions

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Pop Singer-Songwriter Stefanie Michaela to Release First Christmas Single, 'Happy Hearts' News Provided By Rich Girl Productions October 22, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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