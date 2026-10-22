MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - October 22, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has published a new feature titled "Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Shares Fried Rice Secret Behind Its Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas," examining why fried rice serves as a practical measure of kitchen skill and offering diners a closer look at the techniques practiced inside its long-running kitchen. The piece explains how a simple dish can indicate the overall discipline of a kitchen.

According to the feature, fried rice leaves little room to conceal shortcuts. With only a handful of core ingredients, the dish depends on timing, heat control, and balance rather than heavy sauces or elaborate presentation. The restaurant notes that a properly executed plate reflects the discipline of the cooks who prepare it, making it a practical benchmark for anyone evaluating a Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas.

The feature also connects the dish to the meaning behind the restaurant's name. The term Kung Fu refers to skill or mastery developed over time through effort, discipline, and dedicated practice. The restaurant applies that principle to its kitchen, where several chefs have worked together for more than a decade and the Master Chef has led preparation for over twenty years.

Alan Wong, a representative of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas, and the author of the feature, said the focus on fried rice reflects a broader approach to cooking. "Fried rice is honest food," Wong said. "There is nowhere to hide. The rice has to be cooked correctly, the wok has to reach the right temperature, and every ingredient needs to be added in the proper order. When those details come together, diners notice the difference immediately."

Wong added that consistency over many years is central to the restaurant's method. "The reason the dish works for us is experience," Wong said. "The cooks have spent years refining the same techniques, and that repetition is what produces reliable results day after day. Mastery is not an accident. It is the product of continued practice."

The feature describes the role of the wok in achieving the texture associated with well-prepared fried rice. High, even heat allows the rice to separate rather than clump, while quick movement keeps the ingredients from overcooking. The restaurant explains that this combination of heat and motion is difficult to replicate without extended hands-on training.

Fried rice is one of several categories on the menu at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, which also includes appetizers, soups, salads, noodle dishes, vegetarian options, and traditional Thai and Chinese entrees. The restaurant frames the feature as part of an ongoing effort to share information about its kitchen practices with the public.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The establishment maintains a full menu spanning appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, noodle dishes, desserts, and vegetarian selections. The restaurant also publishes a blog where it shares updates about its menu, kitchen methods, and services for the Las Vegas community.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong