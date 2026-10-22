Experience The Timeless Rhythms And Vibrant Spirit Of Korea's Traditional Arts

“Korean Soundscape: The Pulse of Gugak” on Nov. 7

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --National Gugak Center Brings the Rhythms, Beauty, and Energy of Korea to Luckman Theatre on November 7Get ready to experience the beauty, rhythm, and excitement of Korea's traditional performing arts. The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA), led by Director Haedon Lee, will present“Korean Soundscape: The Pulse of Gugak,” featuring the National Gugak Center, on Saturday, November 7, at 6 p.m. at Luckman Theatre at California State University, Los Angeles.This special performance marks the National Gugak Center's return to the Los Angeles stage after nine years, following its appearance in November 2017 for the 100-day countdown celebration leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. As Korea's leading national institution for traditional performing arts, the Center has introduced audiences in the United States to the beauty and vitality of Korean music and dance through performances and tours spanning more than two decades.Featuring the National Gugak Center's Dance Company and Folk Music Ensemble, the program takes audiences on a journey through Korea's rich artistic traditions-from graceful, centuries-old dances to the spontaneous rhythms and spirited performances of Korean folk music.The evening opens with three distinctive works by the Dance Company. Hunryeongmu, a powerful dance inspired by the commanding movements of military leaders, is based on a work created by legendary Korean dance master Han Seong-jun. Reimagined by former artistic director Kim Chung-han for the Center's 2024 production Sangseonyaksu, the piece blends dignified, controlled movements with bold, commanding gestures.The program continues with Sanjo Dance, known for its expressive movements and musical sensitivity, and Hallyangmu, a graceful yet playful dance that reflects the relaxed charm and spirit of a carefree gentleman. Together, these works offer a glimpse into the many moods and styles of Korean traditional dance.The energy then shifts to the Folk Music Ensemble, which brings three highlights of Korean musical tradition to the stage: Sinawi, Pansori, and a medley of Arirang songs.In Sinawi, musicians engage in an exciting musical conversation, responding to one another through spontaneous improvisation. Pansori, a uniquely Korean storytelling tradition, combines powerful vocals, expressive gestures, and rhythmic drumming to bring stories to life. The Arirang medley celebrates one of Korea's most beloved folk songs, exploring its many regional variations and musical interpretations.The grand finale, Pangut with Sogo and Drum Dance, promises an exhilarating finish. Rooted in Korea's traditional farmers' music, Pangut brings together dynamic percussion, spirited dancing, and theatrical performance. With powerful rhythms and energetic choreography, the finale invites audiences to experience the infectious excitement and communal spirit at the heart of Korean folk traditions.“From the elegance of traditional dance to the vibrant energy of folk music, this performance showcases the remarkable range of Korean traditional arts,” said Haedon Lee, Director of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles.“We look forward to sharing these traditions with Los Angeles audiences and giving them an opportunity to experience their beauty, energy, and continuing relevance today.”The performance is free and open to the public, but advance reservations are required through the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles website.More Korean Performing Arts Coming to LA This NovemberThe National Gugak Center's appearance is part of a special month of performances by leading Korean performing arts organizations in Los Angeles.On Sunday, November 1, at 7 p.m., the National Chorus of Korea will join the LA Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall for BUILDING BRIDGES: THE MASTER CHORALE IN CONCERT WITH THE NATIONAL CHORUS OF KOREA.On Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m., the National Dance Company of Korea will bring Mask Off to Zipper Hall, offering another opportunity to experience the artistry of one of Korea's premier dance companies.For more information about these performances, visit the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles website.

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Experience the Timeless Rhythms and Vibrant Spirit of Korea's Traditional Arts News Provided By Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles October 22, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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