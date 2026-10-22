Court Schedules November 4 Hearing In Sheffield Homeowners' Association Case

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) October 20 order sets a show-cause hearing in Lexington County Case No. 2025CP3203013.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lexington County Court of Common Pleas has scheduled a November 4, 2026, hearing at 10:30 a.m. in Sheffield Homeowners' Association, Inc. v. Norman Patrick English, Case No. 2025CP3203013, according to a Rule and Order to Show Cause electronically filed October 20, 2026.The order, electronically signed by Judge James O. Spence, directs defendant Norman Patrick English to appear and show cause concerning the matters identified in the document.Matters Scheduled for ConsiderationThe October 20 order directs English to explain why he should not be held in civil contempt for his alleged continuing failure to remove two outbuildings from 279 Sheringham Road. The document references a September 22, 2026, order granting the Association's motion for summary judgment and requiring removal.The order also directs English to show cause concerning payment of enforceable, accrued and unpaid daily fines imposed under paragraph two of a July 16, 2026, order finding him in civil contempt and imposing sanctions.A third provision concerns possible commitment to the custody of the Lexington County Sheriff for coercive civil confinement until both removal of the buildings and payment of a fixed accrued-fine amount determined by the court.The October 20 document schedules consideration of those matters. It does not itself order immediate confinement or specify the fixed accrued-fine amount.Appearance and ServiceThe order authorizes personal service on English and directs the plaintiff to provide a copy to his counsel by email.It warns that failure to appear as ordered, without just cause shown, could result in contempt, a fine, incarceration or both.Document ReferenceThis announcement is based on the October 20, 2026, Rule and Order to Show Cause in Case No. 2025CP3203013. References to the September 22 and July 16 orders reflect their descriptions in that document.This announcement does not report a decision on the matters scheduled for November 4. Subsequent court orders may affect the hearing schedule.Defendant's Legal Representation ContactMcGrath Law FirmOffice of Attorney Peter McGrathContact: Stuart Perlman, Paralegal782 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Suite CMount Pleasant, SCTelephone: 843-606-2755Email:...Website:Media ContactAbigail OchoaSheffield News / Sheffield Homeowners Network228 Park Ave S Ste 51864New York, NY 10003Telephone: +1 800-999-2014Email:...Website:

Abigail Ochoa

Sheffield Homeowners Network

+1 803-999-2017

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Court Schedules November 4 Hearing in Sheffield Homeowners' Association Case News Provided By Sheffield Homeowners Network October 22, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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