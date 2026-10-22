Z Experience Collective Releases Afteragiletm

AfterAgileTM Get the Free Playbook

AfterAgileTM Week in Practice

Z Experience Collective's AfterAgileTM replaces the meetings and ceremonies of Agile with one simple weekly method, built around the customer and powered by AI.

- Shannon Sieber, CEO, Z Experience CollectiveSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone who has worked on a product team knows the routine: sprint planning, daily standups, backlog grooming, sprint reviews and retrospectives. Agile gave teams a shared language, but it also filled their calendars with ceremonies, and too much of the effort went to managing the process instead of serving the customer.AI changes what a process needs to be. With AI drafting, analyzing and moderating, teams no longer need so much scaffolding around the work. Z Experience Collective built AfterAgileTM on that idea: one simple method, organized around customer needs, with the overhead taken out. The company has released the complete 84-page AfterAgileTM playbook free of charge so any team can try it.Agile asked people to serve the processAgile was designed to help people coordinate. Over time, the coordination became the work, and the people doing the real thinking were the ones sitting through it.Three parts of the traditional model are especially hard on the rest of us:- A meeting for everything. Planning, grooming, standups, reviews and retrospectives each come with their own invitations, attendees and notes.- Handoffs between the people who matter. The people who define success are separated from the people who test for it, and work sits in queues waiting for someone else to review it.- A process that outranks the customer. Backlogs of tickets and story points become the focus, and it gets harder to trace any piece of work back to a real customer need.“Most of us never wanted to spend our weeks in ceremonies,” said Shannon Sieber, CEO of Z Experience Collective and creator of AfterAgileTM.“We did it because the process demanded it. With AI taking on the heavy lifting, we can let go of the overhead and put our attention back on the customer.”AfterAgileTM replaces the ceremonies with one simple weekInstead of a calendar of separate meetings, AfterAgileTM gives every team the same repeatable week: six steps, Monday through Thursday, with AI doing the drafting and moderating so people can focus on the decisions.MondaySet Intent and Intent Review. AI drafts the week's Intent from customer signals. Customer Experience (CX) and Product refine it, and Product defends it to stakeholders until the group reaches 80 percent consensus. This one conversation takes the place of separate planning and grooming sessions.TuesdayBuild and test together. CX, Product, User Experience (UX) and Engineering work in one shared AI-native workspace, testing as they go, with no separate QA stage.WednesdayShip with a safety net. After a morning Final Review, the change goes to a portion of customers behind a feature flag, with a tested rollback plan ready.ThursdayLearn and redirect. Each owner reviews results in their own area. In the afternoon, an AI-moderated session called The Collab turns what customers actually did into the following Monday's Intent.FridayProtected space. Friday is open on purpose, with no ceremonies and no catch-up work, so people have room to think, explore or step back.The week closes its own loop every Thursday, so there is no end-of-sprint retrospective to schedule. The method is the same every week, which means there is less to learn, less to coordinate and less to sit through.Whoever defines it, tests itThe principle at the center of AfterAgileTM is that the people who decide what“right” means are the people who check whether the result got there. Each role owns one part of the answer.- CX defines the customer's needs.- Product sets the business case and the success measures.- UX is responsible for the brand, interface and workflow.- Engineering maintains the guardrails that keep development safe.There is no separate QA handoff, no backlog of tickets waiting for someone else to review, and no end-of-sprint retrospective. Every role stays accountable from intent to outcome within the same seven days.“Agile told engineering how to work,” Sieber said.“It never told CX, Product and UX how to agree on what to build, or how to know, in the same week, whether it worked. That's the problem AfterAgileTM solves.”Start with the free playbook, or contact the company for a one-week pilot.The 84-page AfterAgileTM playbook is free to download. It covers the underlying model, weekly practices, team roles, engineering guardrails, AI safety, a one-week pilot plan and a business case. Teams can adopt the method on their own, or work with Z Experience Collective, from a one-week pilot to a broader transition for an existing product.Two additions are on the way. The Dashboard, a planned SaaS product launching in Q1 2027, will give teams a single live view of the week's Intent, progress and results, replacing the traditional backlog board and ticket queue. AfterAgileTM Certification, planned for later this year, is designed for practitioners in CX, Product, UX and Engineering.AI is most useful when it takes on the work nobody enjoyed, so people can spend their time on what only people can do: understanding customers and making good judgment calls. AfterAgileTM is designed to make that simple.To download the playbook, visit zexperiencecollective/afteragile.To discuss a readiness review or pilot, email... or call +1 619 374 6555.About Z Experience CollectiveZ Experience Collective is a San Diego-based customer-centered consultancy co-founded by Shannon Sieber, CEO, and Michael ZeMans, President. Its two offerings, AfterAgileTM and Holistic CXTM, helping organizations put the customer at the center of how products and services are developed.Sieber brings 20 years of experience in product, UX, and customer experience across healthtech, fintech, e-commerce and telecommunications, and holds six health tech patents. ZeMans, a 2005 Webby Award winner, brings expertise in digital transformation (DX), UX and CX, specializing in change management transformation.AfterAgileTM and Holistic CXTM are trademarks of Z Experience Collective.

Shannon Sieber

Z Experience Collective

+1 619-374-6555

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Z Experience Collective Releases AfterAgileTM News Provided By Z Experience Collective October 22, 2026, 21:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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