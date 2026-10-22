Seatly - Seatlytickets.Uk Launched By Stubhub: Face-Value UK Football Tickets Direct From The Clubs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seatly, StubHub's new UK football ticketing platform, sells official match tickets sourced directly from clubs at face value- co

- Rob Dorset - Stubhub c/o SeatlyLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StubHub has launched Seatly, a new UK football ticketing platform built around one simple promise: every ticket on Seatly comes directly from the club, at face value. Seatly is now live at co and is now available to supporters across the country.Seatly is not a secondary marketplace. Fans cannot list tickets on Seatly at inflated prices, and there are no resale markups. Instead, Seatly works directly with clubs to sell their match tickets at the price the club sets. Supporters get a trusted, straightforward way to buy face-value football tickets, and clubs keep full control over pricing and allocation. For years, UK football fans have faced sold-out fixtures, inflated resale prices and the risk of fake tickets. Seatly was created to change that. Because every Seatly ticket is supplied by the club itself, fans can buy with confidence, knowing the ticket is genuine and the price is fair. Seatly launches with all 20 Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United with tickets available for both Premier League and UEFA Champions League MatchesHow Seatly works:Direct from the clubs: All Seatly tickets are sourced through official agreements with partner clubs.Face value, always: Seatly tickets are sold at the price set by the club, with no resale markups.Genuine tickets: Because supply comes straight from the club, every Seatly ticket is authentic.Simple delivery: Download directly to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay app!Clear pricing: no additional booking fees. Seatly also gives clubs a new way to reach supporters beyond their own box offices and websites. Clubs can open their match tickets to Seatly's audience while setting their own prices and sale rules.A spokesperson for Stubhub said: We're delighted to finally make a breakthrough into Premier League and Champions League Football. Seatly will be customer-centric, with no extortionate fees. Every fan deserves to see their team play and we hope by bringing Seatly Tickets to the marketplace, this is exactly what we will achieve.Seatly builds on StubHub's long experience in live event ticketing, applying it to a model designed specifically for UK football and its supporters. With Seatly, StubHub is focused on making face-value football tickets easier to find and safer to buy. Seatly is available now at co with the app soon to be available on iOS and Android Fans can browse upcoming fixtures, see which clubs are on Seatly, and buy face-value football tickets directly from partner clubs.About SeatlySeatly is a UK football ticketing platform from StubHub that sells match tickets sourced directly from clubs at face value. co is now proudly serving Premier League fans across the country.

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Seatly - co launched by StubHub: Face-Value UK Football Tickets Direct From the Clubs News Provided By SEATLY TICKETS October 22, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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