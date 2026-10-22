RSS To Hold Key National Meeting In Indore From Nov 2 To 4

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Indore, Oct 23 (IANS) The annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, from November 2 to 4.

"The three-day meeting will take place in Indore -- Malwa Prant on Yugabda 5128, corresponding to Vikram Samvat 2083 (Kartik Krishna Ashtami, Navami and Dashami)," a press note said on Thursday.

"RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretaries), other all-India departmental heads and members of the national executive will participate in the deliberations," it added.

Office-bearers from the organisation's entire structure are expected to attend. This includes Prant (province) Sanghchalaks (Chiefs), Karyavahs (secretaries) and Pracharaks (workers), along with their Sah-level counterparts, from all 46 prants.

Similarly, Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs and Pracharaks, together with Sah-Kshetra level functionaries, from all 11 kshetras will also be present.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes after the conclusion of the series of programmes organised across the country during the Sangh's centenary year, which ended with the recent Vijayadashami celebrations.

The "Baithak" (meeting) will discuss follow-up action on the important issues raised by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijayadashami address this year.

It will also undertake a comprehensive review of the programmes conducted during the centenary year.

"Besides organisational matters, extensive discussions are expected on several contemporary issues. These include content and challenges related to new media platforms, rising concerns over drug abuse, external interference in India's internal affairs, and the evolving global scenario," the press note said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal is one of the key decision-making bodies of the RSS.

The Indore meeting is expected to set the organisation's priorities and action plans for the coming period in the light of both internal reviews and external challenges.

The three-day meeting is expected to finalise key organisational strategies and provide clear direction on addressing emerging social and national challenges.

Senior RSS functionaries will also deliberate on strengthening the Sangh's outreach and ideological work in the coming years.