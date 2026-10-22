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Death Toll From Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Three

Death Toll From Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Three


Date: 2026-10-22 05:37:56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the third victim was a 69-year-old woman.

Read also: Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck a private house in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier reports said two people had been killed in the attack.

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UkrinForm

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