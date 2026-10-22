Death Toll From Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Three
According to him, the third victim was a 69-year-old woman.Read also: Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck a private house in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier reports said two people had been killed in the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment