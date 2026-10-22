Death Toll From Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the third victim was a 69-year-old woman.

Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck a private house in Zaporizhzhia. Earlier reports said two people had been killed in the attack.