Zelensky To Attend G20 Summit In Florida For Talks With Trump And Putin If Invited

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader made the statement while speaking to the media alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"With President Trump's mediation, I think this [reaching certain peace agreements] is possible, and we can look forward to a meeting in Florida during the G20 summit. Certainly, if President Trump invites Ukraine to participate in such a format, Ukraine will be represented at the highest level. Let us hope this is possible. So far, however, we have received no such signal," Zelensky said.

Regarding peace talks, he also said he expected to receive a briefing tomorrow from U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on his talks with Putin.

"Tomorrow, I will receive a briefing from Witkoff. I do not know the time yet; our teams will coordinate it. Then, I think, there will be a joint briefing involving our team, the Americans and the Europeans," Zelensky said.

Speaking to journalists, the president also said a meeting of the technical negotiating teams could take place in the United Arab Emirates in early November. "The Americans mentioned the UAE, and I told them: anywhere," Zelensky said.

UK rejects Witkoff's characterization of Putin as“humanitarian”

As Ukrinform reported, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Oslo with Witkoff, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb also taking part.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States had invited Putin to the G20 summit.

President Zelensky has said he believes the G20 summit could provide a venue for a productive trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk, Ukrinform