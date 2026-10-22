Finland To Provide Ukraine With Ten Locomotives, Additional Winter Aid PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced this while speaking to the media alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Because of Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, we are transferring ten locomotives to Ukraine. We hope they will help keep your country's rail traffic moving while Russia is trying to stop it," Orpo said.

According to him, the Finnish government has also decided to contribute EUR 5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"We are providing EUR 5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This fund complements Finland's existing support for strengthening energy resilience by ensuring assistance is available where and when it is needed," Orpo said.

In addition, he said Finland plans to deliver mobile containerized heating units to Ukraine in December. These units can provide heat to facilities the size of a medium-sized hospital or an apartment building.

He also announced that a separate EUR 2 million in humanitarian aid had been allocated to help Ukraine prepare for winter. The funds will be channeled through the UN World Food Program and the UN Refugee Agency.

Finland is also preparing an additional EUR 3 million in support through the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) to strengthen the resilience of critical energy and water infrastructure, he said.

Finland provides new aid package to Ukraine, agreements worth EUR 300M signed

Orpo also mentioned the work of the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, co-chaired by Ukraine and Finland. According to him, 16 participants have already joined the coalition, with four more expected to join.

As Ukrinform reported, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv on October 2.