TSX Plunges From Recent Peaks
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto got a rude awakening Thursday from Wednesday's skyward journey, weighed most by resource stocks.
The TSX cratered 351.54 points, or 1%, to conclude Thursday at 35,973.45.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.14 cents to 71.35 cents U.S.
The benchmark had hit its highest level since September 22 on Wednesday after Canada unveiled a multi-billion-dollar support package for?sectors hit hard by U.S. tariffs.
Canadian tech stocks declined, with Celestica falling $51.57, or 12%, to $376.69.
Mullen Group rose $3.33, or 11.5%, to the top of TSX at $32.25, after reporting quarterly results above estimates. Waste Connections leaped $22.50, or 9.5%, to $258.95.
Gold stocks got pounded, as Aya Gold faded $3.92, or 10.5%, to $33.40, while Centerra Gold gave back $2.28, or 7.4%, to $28.68.
In materials, USA Gold & Silver stumbled 57 cents, or 11,3%, to $4.48, while Skeena Resources toppled $4.32, or 9.7%, to $40.21.
Techs also took a beating, with BlackBerry dropping $1.20, or 9.1%, to $12.02.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada revealed that its raw materials price index increased 4.8% in September.
Canada's new housing prices fell 0.2% month over month in September, after declining 0.1% in August
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 26.58 points, or 3.1%, to 826.96.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were up, led by telecoms, ahead 3.5%, real-estate, improving 2.8%, and industrials, climbing 2.5%.
The four laggards were weighed most by gold, off 6%, materials, retreating 5.9%, and information technology, off 2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled slid on Thursday on renewed concerns around spending by artificial intelligence companies, while oil prices jumped as geopolitical tensions rise.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged into the green 11.89 points by the end of the day to 52,867.98.
The S&P 500 index subtracted 93.74 points to 7,663.43.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ swooned 694 points, or 2.6%, to 26,008.86. The NASDAQ was pacing for its worst day since June 23, while the
S&P was headed for its worst day since July 29.
Meta Platforms slipped 8% even it exceeded revenue expectations and offered upbeat guidance.
Technology more broadly was under pressure as well as ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence spending persisted. Advanced Micro
Devices fell more than 8%, while Micron Technology lost 6%, and Nvidia dropped 4%.
Neocloud leader CoreWeave, whose bond yields and credit default swaps remain elevated, declined more than 10% as well.
The move comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the media Thursday that demand for neoclouds is“off the charts.” However, he added that capital is scarce and impeding growth.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields sharply to 4.97% from Wednesday 5.12%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.14 to $99.29 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $112.40 to $4,037.60 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto got a rude awakening Thursday from Wednesday's skyward journey, weighed most by resource stocks.
The TSX cratered 351.54 points, or 1%, to conclude Thursday at 35,973.45.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.14 cents to 71.35 cents U.S.
The benchmark had hit its highest level since September 22 on Wednesday after Canada unveiled a multi-billion-dollar support package for?sectors hit hard by U.S. tariffs.
Canadian tech stocks declined, with Celestica falling $51.57, or 12%, to $376.69.
Mullen Group rose $3.33, or 11.5%, to the top of TSX at $32.25, after reporting quarterly results above estimates. Waste Connections leaped $22.50, or 9.5%, to $258.95.
Gold stocks got pounded, as Aya Gold faded $3.92, or 10.5%, to $33.40, while Centerra Gold gave back $2.28, or 7.4%, to $28.68.
In materials, USA Gold & Silver stumbled 57 cents, or 11,3%, to $4.48, while Skeena Resources toppled $4.32, or 9.7%, to $40.21.
Techs also took a beating, with BlackBerry dropping $1.20, or 9.1%, to $12.02.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada revealed that its raw materials price index increased 4.8% in September.
Canada's new housing prices fell 0.2% month over month in September, after declining 0.1% in August
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 26.58 points, or 3.1%, to 826.96.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were up, led by telecoms, ahead 3.5%, real-estate, improving 2.8%, and industrials, climbing 2.5%.
The four laggards were weighed most by gold, off 6%, materials, retreating 5.9%, and information technology, off 2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled slid on Thursday on renewed concerns around spending by artificial intelligence companies, while oil prices jumped as geopolitical tensions rise.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged into the green 11.89 points by the end of the day to 52,867.98.
The S&P 500 index subtracted 93.74 points to 7,663.43.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ swooned 694 points, or 2.6%, to 26,008.86. The NASDAQ was pacing for its worst day since June 23, while the
S&P was headed for its worst day since July 29.
Meta Platforms slipped 8% even it exceeded revenue expectations and offered upbeat guidance.
Technology more broadly was under pressure as well as ongoing concerns about artificial intelligence spending persisted. Advanced Micro
Devices fell more than 8%, while Micron Technology lost 6%, and Nvidia dropped 4%.
Neocloud leader CoreWeave, whose bond yields and credit default swaps remain elevated, declined more than 10% as well.
The move comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the media Thursday that demand for neoclouds is“off the charts.” However, he added that capital is scarce and impeding growth.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields sharply to 4.97% from Wednesday 5.12%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.14 to $99.29 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $112.40 to $4,037.60 U.S. an ounce.
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