NVEC INVESTIGATION: NVE Corp. Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their NVE investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether NVE Corporation or its executives misled investors about the company's financial performance and business outlook, including demand from key customers and the timing of orders. On October 21, 2026, NVE reported second-quarter fiscal 2027 results showing that, compared to the prior quarter, revenue fell 47%, product sales fell 48%, gross profit fell 49%, and diluted earnings per share fell 51%. On the earnings call, the company's Principal Financial Officer attributed the drop in product sales to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of its large medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales. The CEO added that the swing came mainly from orders being pulled into the first quarter from the second. Following this news, NVE's stock fell as much as $31.56 per share, or about 30.6%, in intraday trading on October 22, 2026.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased NVE common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about NVE, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...