QBTS Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The D-Wave Quantum Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that D-Wave overstated its business and financial prospects.

Investors who purchased D-Wave Quantum Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before December 15, 2026 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was D-Wave Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(i) defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects;

(ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation; and

(iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did D-Wave Stock Drop?

According to the complaint, the truth started to emerge on August 6, 2026, when D-Wave announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other things, D-Wave reported revenue of just $3.08 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year, falling short of analyst expectations ranging from $4.03 million to $4.08 million. On this news, D-Wave's stock price declined $1.99 per share, or 9.28%, to close at $19.41 per share on August 6, 2026.

Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release“announc[ing] that John Markovich is retiring and thus resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2026.” On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, closing at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026.

What Can D-Wave Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased D-Wave Quantum Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the December 15, 2026 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the D-Wave Quantum Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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