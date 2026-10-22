KZ Shanghai, #1 Live Music & Club Destination in China.

The Magic of Tomorrowland 2026 event in China, October 7–8, 2026.

KZ Shanghai hosted AFTER MAGIC on October 17–18, 2026, bringing a two-night electronic music event to INS Land during the Shanghai weekend of The Magic of Tomorrowland.

KZ Shanghai hosted the two-night AFTER MAGIC event on October 17–18, 2026, featuring Cassian, Linska, Lost Frequencies and more.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KZ Shanghai hosted AFTER MAGIC on October 17–18, 2026, bringing a two-night electronic music event to INS Land during the Shanghai weekend of The Magic of Tomorrowland. Featuring international electronic music artists and additional performers, the event added to the venue's calendar of artist appearances, music showcases and late-night gatherings.The October 17 lineup featured Cassian, Linska, CLSTR 56 and Tiger Drama. On October 18, Lost Frequencies, DJ Burn and Li Luo'er (ZOK) took the stage. The two-night event featured a distinct lineup each evening at KZ Shanghai.Live Music and Club Culture at INS LandLocated on the third floor of INS Land at No. 109 Yandang Road in Shanghai's Huangpu District, KZ Shanghai combines live performances, full-band shows, singer appearances, DJ sets, club nights and dining. Its musical range includes Chinese pop, Western pop, ballads and other popular genres.The venue accommodates different forms of entertainment in one setting. Live performances bring singers and bands to the stage, while DJ sets introduce electronic music and dance-oriented programming. Dining complements the music offering, providing another option for guests gathering before or during a night out.This combination allows KZ Shanghai to host different kinds of occasions, from live music sessions to artist appearances and specially organized parties. Its calendar is not limited to one genre or format; Instead, it reflects a mix of performers, music styles and event concepts.According to the venue's official website, KZ Shanghai's regular opening hours are 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Situated within INS Land in Huangpu District, it welcomes both local and international audiences.An Established Record of Artist AppearancesKZ Shanghai's official Guests & Events archive documents performances, artist appearances and collaborations dating back to 2023.In November 2023, Jackson Wang appeared at the TEAM WANG design After Party. In April 2024, GQ Night – The Twist Party featured MaSiWei, Victor Ma and NovaHeart.International electronic music artists have also appeared at events hosted by KZ Shanghai. Hardwell featured at the Storm Electronic Music Festival in October 2024. In June 2025, the Tsingtao Beer x KARL LAGERFELD“CHEERS TONIGHT” event featured KASHMARE, Nicky Romero and NW.The venue has also hosted events connecting music with lifestyle and entertainment partnerships. An INS LAND x FIREFLY event featuring Caelan Moriarty took place in October 2025. These examples show a calendar spanning artist appearances, electronic music after-parties and brand collaborations.The range of events provides context for KZ Shanghai's broader identity. Alongside regular live performances and club nights, special occasions create opportunities to feature particular artists, introduce themed concepts and collaborate with external partners.AFTER MAGIC During The Magic of Tomorrowland WeekendAFTER MAGIC took place on October 17 and 18, 2026, during the Shanghai weekend of The Magic of Tomorrowland. The event brought its own advertised lineup to KZ Shanghai at INS Land. The two-night format gave each date a distinct roster of performers, with electronic music at the centre of the program.The main Magic of Tomorrowland experience was held at HERO DOME. AFTER MAGIC at KZ Shanghai was a separate event at INS Land, with its own advertised lineup and ticket offer.For KZ Shanghai, AFTER MAGIC was one example of a specially themed event within its wider calendar. The electronic music focus complemented the venue's existing mix of live performances, DJ sets and club nights, while the two-night schedule offered a dedicated program for audiences interested in the event.A Destination for Music and Nightlife in ShanghaiKZ Shanghai brings live entertainment and nightlife together at INS Land in Huangpu District, Shanghai. Guests can attend performances by singers and bands, enjoy DJ sets, or gather for dining and a night out. Its varied musical offering allows the venue to accommodate different audiences rather than being defined by a single genre.The venue's public event archive records appearances by Chinese and international performers, alongside themed events and brand collaborations. These occasions demonstrate the range of activities presented at KZ Shanghai over time, while its regular format continues to combine live music with club culture.With its location at INS Land, late operating hours and mix of entertainment formats, KZ Shanghai offers audiences a setting for live performances, artist-led occasions and late-night social gatherings in Shanghai.About KZ ShanghaiKZ Shanghai - #1 Live Music & Club Destination in China - brings together live performances, full-band shows, singer performances, DJ sets, club nights, and dining. Located on the 3rd floor of INS Land, No. 109 Yandang Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China, KZ Shanghai welcomes local and international audiences and lives by its brand slogan,“LIVE. FOR THIS.”

Iris Wang

KZ Shanghai

+86 139 0188 5252

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KZ Shanghai Hosted Tomorrowland AFTER MAGIC Event at INS Land News Provided By S1GMAX GLOBAL LTD October 22, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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