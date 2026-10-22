From Foster Care To Sci-Fi Royalty: New Epic Space Fantasy Explores Chosen Family And Ancient Bloodlines

What if a royal awakening rewrites destiny between stars and earth?. Available now from Spines!

Celestial Royal Awakening by S. G. Jennings blends high-stakes sci-fi world-building with an intimate story of survival, identity, and chosen family.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Celestial Royal Awakening, an epic space fantasy novel by S. G. Jennings, is published by Spines and available today in eBook and paperback formats. The novel presents a transformative narrative that merges interstellar intrigue with the emotional reality of a youth navigating the American foster care system.The story follows Stephen DeThomas, a teenager raised in foster care who hides his genius and painful, unexplainable visions while building an underground technological empire with his chosen brother, La'Morse, and strategist TyWana. On his sixteenth birthday, a violent energy surge erupts from Stephen, signaling a scattered celestial bloodline across Earth. The surge reveals Stephen's true identity as Amar Okan, the lost First King of Lumina, an exiled civilization whose memory was forcibly severed after a tragic war. As second-tier royal carriers unite around him and the predatory Voidox target him for total erasure, Stephen faces a profound internal crisis: accepting the overwhelming responsibility of ancient kingship without losing the wounded boy who had to become Stephen DeThomas to survive.Key highlights and core themes of Celestial Royal Awakening include:.Authentic Exploration of Systemic Survival: Anchored in realistic experiences within foster care, showing how adaptability, brotherhood, and intelligence develop under pressure..Complex World-Building and Lore: A mythos featuring forgotten memory veils, living technological architectures, and multi-tiered royal bloodlines..Focus on Chosen Family: A central narrative driven by trust, chosen bonds, and mutual protection rather than inherited privilege alone..Emotional Nuance: A balance between high-stakes interstellar warfare and personal healing, grief, and identity reconciliation."Becoming Amar Okan is not about escaping who Stephen was, but about learning to carry survival, grief, chosen family, and royal responsibility without letting anyone's truth erase another's," says author S. G. Jennings regarding the novel's core mission."Celestial Royal Awakening" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author S. G. Jennings is an author and storyteller focused on deeply human narratives set against imaginative, high-concept speculative backgrounds. Through Celestial Royal Awakening, Jennings explores themes of resilience, identity, systemic survival, and the enduring power of chosen bonds. Jennings writes to give voice to those who feel unseen, bridging complex emotional realities with expansive sci-fi world-building.Book Details.Title: Celestial Royal Awakening.Author: S. G. Jennings.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90657-820-4.Click to explore the world of Celestial Royal Awakening.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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From Foster Care to Sci-Fi Royalty: New Epic Space Fantasy Explores Chosen Family and Ancient Bloodlines News Provided By Spines October 22, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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