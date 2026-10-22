Lenovo Volunteers Help Three Charlotte Nonprofits Strengthen Their Websites

Lenovo skilled volunteers meeting with GEP nonprofit through Apparo Web UX Program.

Lenovo skilled volunteers meeting with Garinger Education Foundation nonprofit through Apparo Web UX Program.

Through Apparo's Website User Experience Evaluation, Lenovo volunteers reviewed each site as a donor, volunteer, or client would and shared practical fixes.

- Lavonne McLean, CEO of ApparoCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Sept. 10, 2026, skilled volunteers from Lenovo, as part of the company's annual Love on Month of Service, reviewed the websites of three Charlotte nonprofits through Apparo's Website User Experience Evaluation. The volunteers looked at each site through the eyes of a donor, a volunteer, and a person seeking services. They then gave each nonprofit practical feedback to help more people find, understand, and support their work.The participating nonprofits were Greater Enrichment Program (GEP), Leadership Charlotte, and Garinger Education Foundation.Apparo's Website User Experience Evaluation is a free service for nonprofits. Skilled volunteers evaluate a nonprofit's website from the perspective of its clients, donors, and volunteers, then deliver actionable recommendations to improve it. For many nonprofits, the website is the first place a supporter or participant meets the organization. Yet small teams often lack the time or outside perspective to review it closely."For a nonprofit, a website isn't only a technology question. It's often the first conversation with a donor, a volunteer, or a family looking for help," said Lavonne McLean, CEO of Apparo. "Lenovo's volunteers looked at each site through those eyes and gave these teams clear, practical next steps. That's what partners like Lenovo make possible: stronger nonprofits that can reach more of the people they serve."During the virtual event, Lenovo volunteers worked in small teams, each focused on one nonprofit's site. Volunteers tested navigation, links, mobile use, and calls to action, and scored what they found. Each team then met live with nonprofit staff to walk through highlights and suggestions. Every nonprofit received a full scorecard and a recording of their session to guide next steps.For the volunteers, the event was a chance to put their professional skills to work for local organizations. "The website is the starting point of your relationship with the visitor, and your first opportunity to make an impact (for donation, volunteering, and for individuals seeking help). A 15-second video of you explaining what you do is more impactful than asking me to read five paragraphs," said Mariana Vestal, Director, Customer Experience Operations and Services at Lenovo, who volunteered at the event.Common recommendations across the three sites included: making "Donate" and "Get Involved" easy to find, with as few clicks as possible; sharing impact with clear, specific numbers and short videos; bringing the energy of each organization's social media onto its website; simplifying menus so pages are easier to use on a phone; keeping links and colors consistent so visitors know what to click; and highlighting 501(c)(3) status and reminding donors that many employers match gifts."I really appreciate your time and your brainpower, but also your heart for doing this. It means a lot," said Elizabeth McKee, Executive Director of Leadership Charlotte.After the event, participants shared their reflections in Apparo's post-event surveys:"GEP cannot thank the team enough for the expert assessment of our site and all the extremely helpful feedback. We are in the middle of a website rebuild, so this was timely as well. Thank you, Apparo, for assembling this wonderful team to help our nonprofit!""I left feeling like we were able to make meaningful recommendations that the nonprofits will actually implement in their new wireframe and supported them when others may not be able to.""Working with GEP was an incredibly rewarding experience. It gave me the opportunity to apply my skills in a meaningful way, while also learning more about the important work they do for children, families, and the community. Being able to contribute, even in a small way, to an organization with such a positive mission reminded me how powerful it can be to use what we know to help others."Apparo will stay in touch with each nonprofit as it reviews the feedback. Nonprofits that want help deciding what to tackle first can reach back out to Apparo for guidance or additional volunteer support.Website User Experience Evaluations are one way Apparo carries out its mission to transform communities and improve lives by connecting nonprofits to technology expertise and resources that amplify their impact. Corporate partners like Lenovo are vital to that work. Their employees bring skills many nonprofits don't have in-house, and they give that expertise directly to organizations serving their neighbors. When companies and nonprofits work together this way, nonprofits are better equipped to reach the people they serve, and the whole community benefits."At Lenovo, our impact isn't measured only by the technology we build. It's also about how our people show up for the communities where we live and work. Through Love on Month of Service, our volunteers shared their time and talents to help these nonprofits reach more people, and we're grateful to Apparo for making that connection," said Libby Richards, Senior Community Engagement Manager at Lenovo.Nonprofits interested in a Website User Experience Evaluation, and companies interested in partnering or skilled volunteering, can learn more at apparo.About ApparoApparo is a Charlotte, N.C.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects nonprofits with technology expertise and resources to amplify their impact. Since its founding, Apparo has served nearly 1,500 nonprofits through skilled volunteer projects, education, cohort programs, and grant support, helping mission-driven organizations build the capacity, resilience, and infrastructure needed to create lasting change. Learn more at apparo.

Alyssa Maynard

Apparo

+1 980-392-2483

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Lenovo Volunteers Help Three Charlotte Nonprofits Strengthen Their Websites News Provided By Apparo October 22, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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