BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE QGEN), Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq VRNS), CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq CCC), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE PAG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE – QGEN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, QIAGEN will be acquired by EQT Private Equity, for €46.50 (@$52.22 at current exchange rates) per share in cash. The transaction values QIAGEN at approximately $12.1 billion in enterprise value at current exchange rates, including approximately $1.1 billion of net debt. The investigation concerns whether the QIAGEN Boards breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq – VRNS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Varonis will be acquired by Proofpoint, Inc., a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, for $49.75 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Varonis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – CCC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, CCC Intelligent Solutions will be acquired by a consortium led by GTCR and including Elliott Investment Management for $7.75 per share in cash in a transaction valuing the Company at approximately $6.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CCC Intelligent Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE – PAG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Penske will be acquired by Motown Acquisition Corp., an entity owned by Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., for $212.00 per share in cash to shareholders outside the acquiring group and valuing Penske at approximately $16.3 billion in enterprise value. The investigation concerns whether the Penske Automotive Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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