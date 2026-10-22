TEGNA And Houston Comets Announce Partnership To Broadcast Games Locally On KHOU And KTBU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KHOU becomes a founding marketing partner as the four-time WNBA champion Comets return home

MCLEAN, Va. and HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and the Houston Comets today announced a multi-year partnership, making KHOU and KTBU the local broadcast home of the Comets. Starting with the team's 2027 season, locally available Comets games will air free over-the-air on KTBU, with select games simulcast on KHOU, TEGNA's CBS affiliate in Houston. The games will also be simulcast on Space City Home Network, the team's regional sports network, and on SCHN+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service.

As a founding marketing partner for the team, KHOU will create new and exclusive Comets content year-round, providing coverage across its newscasts, 24/7 streaming channel and digital platforms. KHOU and TEGNA will also play a key role in advertising and sponsorship sales for the team's broadcasts on the stations.

“The Comets' return to Houston is a big moment for the city, and we're proud to be part of it,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president and head of sports rights, TEGNA.“This partnership expands our WNBA footprint and lets us connect the team with the community, bringing fans closer to the Comets on and off the court, all year.”

“Bringing the Comets back to Houston is about reigniting the passion, pride and energy that have always connected this organization with its fans and community,” said Gretchen Sheirr, President of Business Operations for the Houston Rockets and Comets.“As the WNBA continues to reach new heights, we're thrilled to partner with TEGNA to make Comets basketball more accessible to fans across the Houston area through free, over-the-air broadcasts on KTBU and additional coverage on KHOU. We're excited to bring fans closer to the action and deliver outstanding coverage as we begin this exciting new chapter in Comets history.”

One of the WNBA's original eight franchises, the Comets won the league's first four championships and helped create the early identity and success of the league. Houston's return to the WNBA comes during a period of extraordinary momentum for the league, which plans to expand to 18 teams by 2030.

“KHOU has covered Houston sports for decades, and the Comets' homecoming is a story we've been waiting to tell,” said David Loving, president and general manager, KHOU.“As a founding partner, we're ready to bring Comets action to fans across the region.”

How to watch:



KTBU (channel 55): Every locally available game airs live on KTBU.

KHOU 11: Select games each season are simulcast on KHOU.

Over the air: Fans can watch for free with an antenna. On Space City Home Network and SCHN+ streaming service.



About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For TEGNA media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

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For Houston Comets media inquiries, contact:

Tracey Hughes

Vice President of Communications

Houston Rockets | Houston Comets | Toyota Center

713-758-7335

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