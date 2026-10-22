17Th Annual South Florida Orphans Classic, Presented By Gunther Motor Company, Raises Over $250,000 For Kids & Families

4KIDS hosted the annual SFOC golf tournament at Coral Ridge Country Club, gathering community partners to support children and families in foster care.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4KIDS hosted its 17th Annual South Florida Orphans Classic Golf Tournament, presented by longstanding partner, Gunther Motor Company, on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale. The event brought together golfers and community supporters for a day dedicated to changing the lives of children and families experiencing foster care.Participants enjoyed a full day of golf on the course's 18 holes, along with a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a unique shopping experience featuring premium merchandise from highly-regarded golf and lifestyle brands, including Bushnell, Therabody, Oakley, and Ray-Ban - a signature feature that golfers look forward to year after year.Beyond the day's festivities, every contribution made a direct impact, helping 4KIDS continue its mission of providing safety, belonging, identity, and healing to children and families in the foster care system.Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, participants, and donors, this year's tournament raised over $250,000, exceeding the event's fundraising goal.Taylor Gunther Healey from Gunther Motor Company said,“Gunther Motor Company and our family are grateful to return as Presenting Sponsor of an event that brings our community together for a cause close to our hearts. Our faith calls us to care for vulnerable children, and partnering with 4KIDS allows us to help provide the love, stability, and hope every child deserves.”4KIDS extends its sincere gratitude to Presenting Sponsor Gunther Motor Company, along with all of this year's sponsors, for their generous support in making the tournament a success.About 4KIDSFor nearly 30 years, 4KIDS has been committed to providing homes, healing, and hope for kids and families. Dedicated to providing safety, identity, belonging, and healing, 4KIDS engages the community to recruit, license, and support foster families, while also offering wraparound services such as therapy, mentoring, and prevention-based initiatives.For more information about 4KIDS or the South Florida Orphans Classic Golf Tournament, please visit 4KIDS.

Michele Rogan

4KIDS

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17th Annual South Florida Orphans Classic, presented by Gunther Motor Company, Raises Over $250,000 for Kids & Families News Provided By 4KIDS October 22, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights



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