Deal Box Fund I Opens $10 Million Offering Tied To XRB, The Token Of Orobit's Programmable Bitcoin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Accredited investors gain access to the Fund's XRB position as Orobit brings enforceable contracts to Bitcoin.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deal Box Fund I LLC, a fund of Deal Box Asset Management, today opened a $10 million offering to accredited investors. The Fund holds a contractual right to receive XRB, the native token of Orobit, a protocol built to bring enforceable contracts to Bitcoin without moving the bitcoin itself. The offering is open now on the Deal Box platform.Why Bitcoin Needs OrobitBitcoin has kept an unbroken record of ownership since 2009 with no central intermediary. But its scripting language supports only limited programmability, so the assets that depend on contractual terms, such as tokenized securities and programmable dollars, have had to live somewhere else. Every workaround so far has meant handing the bitcoin to someone: a federated sidechain where a committee holds it, a rollup where a bridge holds it, or another chain entirely.Orobit takes a different path. It does not move the bitcoin. Every contract call is committed inside a Bitcoin transaction, and when that transaction confirms, the call is final and ordered. Independent nodes then replay the call against Bitcoin's own ledger and arrive at the same result, with no global consensus, no leader election and no separate chain to trust. Transfers ride standard Lightning payments.XRB is the fuel. It meters computation, not payments: contracts stake XRB to set their execution capacity and burn it to pay for complex computation, and validators earn it for verifying executions. A plain transfer costs the user nothing in XRB. Total supply is 500,000,000 XRB. Every burn permanently reduces that supply, down to a floor of 300,000,000 that can never be crossed. Fuel charging activates at a Bitcoin block height set by the protocol. XRB is listed on exchanges including MEXC. The Fund's own XRB remains subject to a lock-up and staged release.The protocol is public today: a block explorer, a compiler, a wallet, open documentation and a testnet, with published engineering on Trezor hardware signing and on carrying USDT inside Lightning channels.Why Deal Box Fund IDeal Box has spent a decade on one problem: helping private companies raise capital properly. Since 2016 it has packaged investment offerings for more than 100 companies, and its platform connects offering portals, investor onboarding and secure data rooms in a single workflow. It is building the infrastructure for tokenized private markets.Deal Box and Orobit have worked together since December 2024. In the model Orobit published this February, Deal Box packages the approved terms of an asset and Orobit turns them into executable, verifiable contract state settled on Bitcoin. Deal Box Fund I is where that work meets XRB directly. The Fund, managed by Dylan T. Carter and under common control with Deal Box, Inc., holds a contractual right to receive XRB from its issuer, Dark Fusion Holdings. The Fund has raised more than $2 million from accredited investors since its first closing, and its XRB position is fully paid. Investors come in through the same platform, data room and verification process that Deal Box runs for every offering it hosts.“Bitcoin is the most trusted ledger in the market. Orobit makes it programmable without moving the bitcoin and without adding a consensus layer on top, and that is the piece real-world assets have been waiting for,” said Dylan T. Carter, Manager of Deal Box Fund I.“We built this Fund so accredited investors could take a position in XRB on defined, written terms, through the platform we built for exactly this.”How to ParticipateOffering materials, full terms, the data room and accredited-investor verification are available through the Fund's offering portal:About Deal Box Fund I and Deal BoxDeal Box Fund I LLC is a Delaware limited liability company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and managed by Dylan T. Carter. Deal Box, Inc., founded in 2016, is an Internet Capital Formation platform helping private companies prepare, present and manage investment offerings. Learn more at .Important InformationThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer or sale will be made only through the Fund's offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. No money or other consideration is being solicited by this release, and none will be accepted pursuant to this release. Sales are limited to accredited investors whose status the Fund takes reasonable steps to verify.Deal Box Fund I LLC and Deal Box, Inc. are under common control. Deal Box, Inc. hosts the offering portal and is paid a fee by the Fund, with payment deferred. Deal Box, Inc. has provided investment-packaging services to Dark Fusion Holdings, the issuer of XRB, and Thomas Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Deal Box, Inc., serves as an advisor to Orobit. These relationships are set out in full on the offering portal. Deal Box, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent and does not charge transaction-based fees to issuers or investors. Investors purchase notes issued by the Fund and do not acquire XRB directly or any interest in the Fund's token agreement. References to exchange listings are for identification only; no representation is made as to the liquidity or price of XRB or the availability of any exchange to any investor.The Fund is offering up to $10,000,000 in unsecured promissory notes under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. The notes are tied to the Fund's XRB position, and the Fund's XRB is subject to a lock-up and staged release. Interest, maturity, repayment and any election to receive XRB are set out in the offering documents, which govern.This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the Orobit protocol, which is under development and whose fuel mechanics are not yet active. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied. An investment in the notes involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Dylan T. Carter

Deal Box Fund I LLC

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Deal Box Fund I Opens $10 Million Offering Tied to XRB, the Token of Orobit's Programmable Bitcoin News Provided By Deal Box October 22, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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