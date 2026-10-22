American Society Of Baking Announces Hall Of Fame Class Of 2027

The American Society of Baking announces its 2027 Baking Hall of Fame inductees, honoring six industry leaders for innovation, leadership, and lasting impact.

- Tom McCurry, CEO, Cain Foods, Baking Hall of Fame Committee ChairINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Society of Baking (ASB) is pleased to announce the ASB Baking Hall of Fame Class of 2027, recognizing six individuals whose leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and service have made a lasting impact on the commercial baking industry.Selected by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee from an accomplished group of nominees, the 2027 inductees represent diverse areas of contribution spanning manufacturing, engineering, automation, packaging innovation, artisan baking, education, and business leadership.The ASB Baking Hall of Fame Class of 2027 includes:O.D. & Ruth McKee -Founders of McKee Foods Corporation and creators of the iconic Little Debbie brand, O.D. and Ruth McKee transformed a small bakery into one of North America's most successful baking enterprises. Their legacy includes category-defining products, operational excellence, and innovations that helped shape the modern snack cake industry.Nancy Silverton - A pioneering figure in artisan baking, Nancy Silverton helped revolutionize the American bread market through the founding of La Brea Bakery and the advancement of artisan baking methods. Her influence helped bring naturally fermented and artisan-style breads to a broader commercial audience.Robert "Bob" Ludlow - Founder of Bedford Industries and inventor of the plastic-coated wire twist tie, Bob Ludlow created one of the most widely adopted and enduring packaging innovations in commercial baking. His contributions continue to support bakery operations worldwide more than six decades after their introduction.Mark Rosenberg- Founder and CEO of Gemini Bakery Solutions, Mark Rosenberg has spent more than five decades helping commercial bakers adopt advanced equipment technologies and automation solutions. His leadership has contributed significantly to modernization within specialty bakery manufacturing.John P. Del Campo - John Del Campo's distinguished career spans bakery management, ingredient technology, education, and volunteer leadership. Through decades of industry involvement and service to the American Society of Baking and other organizations, he has helped strengthen both baking professionals and the industry itself.James (Jim) Kline - Recognized for his contributions to bakery engineering, facility design, manufacturing systems, and professional education, Jim Kline has influenced bakery operations throughout North America and beyond. His work as an engineer, consultant, educator, and industry advocate has advanced operational excellence across the baking industry.Recognizing Industry Excellence"The Hall of Fame honors individuals whose contributions transcend their own organizations and create lasting value for the entire baking industry," said Kristen Spriggs, CEO of the American Society of Baking. "The Class of 2027 reflects the extraordinary innovation, leadership, service, and entrepreneurial spirit that have helped shape commercial baking for generations. We are proud to recognize these individuals and their remarkable accomplishments."“Over the course of my nearly 40 year career in this industry, I've had the privilege of seeing how innovation, leadership, and service can transform our industry. ASB's Baking Hall of Fame continues to celebrate the most influential contributors commercial baking has known. While their accomplishments span very different areas of our industry, they share a commitment to excellence that has elevated the profession and created lasting benefits for bakers around the world. As we prepare to induct the Class of 2027, it is an honor to stand in the Bundy Baking Museum celebrating the legacy of our industry and the remarkable individuals who have built it,” Tom McCurry, CEO, Cain Foods, Baking Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair.The 2027 inductees will be formally honored during the ASB Baking Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at BakingTECH 2027 on February 24, in Atlanta, Ga.About the ASB Baking Hall of FameThe American Society of Baking Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose achievements have positively impacted the commercial baking industry through leadership, innovation, organizational development, technical advancement, education, service, and entrepreneurship. Hall of Fame inductees represent the innovators and leaders whose work continues to inspire future generations of baking professionals.About the American Society of BakingThe American Society of Baking (ASB) is a respected industry partner dedicated to advancing technical excellence and workforce development in commercial baking. Through strategic collaboration and targeted education initiatives, ASB supports baking professionals and organizations working to produce safe, wholesome, and high-quality baked goods. ASB's programs are designed to strengthen the industry today while preparing the next generation of technical leaders.

Tawnee Brydebell

American Society of Baking

+1 800-713-0462 ext. 2

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American Society of Baking Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2027 News Provided By American Society of Baking October 22, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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