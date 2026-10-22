Catheter Precision Announces Publication Of Comparative Study Showing Locket Outperforms Abbott's Perclose Internal Vascular Closure Device

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Catheter Precision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET), today announced the first published comparative study evaluating its LockeT suture retention device against a traditional internal vascular closure device (VCD) following large bore venous access.

The 172-patient peer-reviewed study, titled "Vascular closure with a suture retention device versus suture-mediated closure system after large bore venous access for electrophysiologic procedures," was published in The Journal of Interventional Cardiology (JICE), a premier publication dedicated to original electrophysiology research and advanced ablation techniques.

The clinical data demonstrated the superior safety and efficacy of the LockeT device compared to Perclose, a leading internal VCD, manufactured and sold by Abbott. Key findings from the study include:



Fewer Complications: LockeT reduced cumulative access-site complications to just 1.2%, compared to 9.3% with Perclose.

Zero Device Failures: The LockeT device achieved a 0.0% failure rate, outperforming the VCD's 4.7% failure rate. Equivalent Efficiency: Both methods delivered similar results for time to hemostasis and rates of same-day patient discharge.



"We are thrilled with the outcomes of this study," said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "These findings validate what we have believed all along: LockeT matches the efficiency of a VCD in achieving hemostasis and enabling same-day discharge, while providing the critical advantages of fewer complications and zero device failures. In a clinical setting, device failures may directly cause access-site complications, forcing hospitals to bear the added costs of opening replacement devices, extending patient stays, and increasing monitoring times."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval, now selling in the US, Europe and South America.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

About Flyte Aviation, Inc.

Flyte Aviation, Inc. is a holding company for Fly Flyte and Ponderosa Air. Fly Flyte is a technology-enabled private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient private air travel throughout the United States and select international markets. Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is delivering a faster, safer and more convenient private aviation experience.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expected future growth, demand, strategic partnerships, market expansion, brand awareness, aircraft utilization and Flyte's future operations, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of these risks.

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