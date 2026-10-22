Delta Dental Foundation Of North Carolina Commits $1 Million To Expand Oral Health Access Statewide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investments target children's and adult oral health and growing the workforce that makes access and dental care possible

Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina today announced a $1 million commitment to expand access to oral health care and strengthen the state's dental workforce. The Foundation's investment will focus on children's and adult oral health and support the next generation of dental professionals, with the goal of expanding statewide access to care.

The announcement comes as significant gaps in access to dental care persist across North Carolina. While the number of dentists statewide has nearly doubled over the last two decades, more than half of the state's dentists practice in just six counties that account for only 35% of the state's population, and 25 counties fall below the federal threshold for adequate access to dental care. All 100 North Carolina counties are designated, in whole or in part, as Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

At a press conference held at the Poe Center for Health Education in Raleigh, Curt Ladig, Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina President, said the Foundation was created to positively impact access to oral health care and overall wellness and will immediately focus on two pressing needs in communities across North Carolina: reaching patients who lack care and building a dental workforce that can sustain that care over time.

“Good oral health is a vital part of overall health, but too many people in our growing state still can't get the dental care they need,” said Ladig.“For children, the stakes are especially high as tooth decay remains the most common chronic disease of childhood, about five times more common than asthma. At the same time, many communities simply don't have enough dental professionals to provide the care families need. Aligning the focus areas of the Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina around these critical issues allows us to tackle both challenges together with partners across the state.”

Ladig noted that four rural northeastern counties, Tyrrell, Hyde, Gates and Camden, currently have no practicing dentists, and long-term investments are critical to developing the next generation of dental professionals.

The Foundation's investment will support dental hygiene and assisting programs at community colleges across North Carolina, university programs training the future dental professional workforce and community-based organizations that provide education and oral health services for children and adults.“Investment across North Carolina is not new,” said Ladig.“It's been in our DNA these last sixteen years. This is an invitation to public, private, academic, nonprofit, and community partners to help us build a healthier future. We cannot do this work alone.”

Joining Ladig Thursday, longstanding Delta Dental partners shared the significance of the Foundation's investment.

UNC Adams School of Dentistry Dean Dr. Janet Guthmiller described the partnership with Delta Dental Foundation as one that will support UNC's investment in the latest in digital technology tools and need-based dental student scholarships.“We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift,” said Guthmiller.“It will have an immediate impact on our learners and help prepare the next generation of dentists and dental hygienists to serve communities across North Carolina.”

East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine Dean Dr. Gregory Chadwick said the Delta Dental Foundation investment will support ECU's special care dentistry program and educational opportunities for the school's dental students.“Our goal is not to make every graduate an expert in special care dentistry, but to ensure that our students and our graduates are better prepared and more confident in caring for these patients,” said Chadwick.“The influence of an outstanding educator or mentor expands into the communities our graduates will practice in for decades.”

Dr. Scott Ralls, President of Wake Technical Community College, noted that the college is among the Foundation's inaugural grantees, receiving an investment in its dental hygiene and dental assisting programs that will help prepare more students for careers in oral health.”“We are incredibly grateful to the Delta Dental Foundation for investing in Wake Tech and our students,” said Ralls.“This support will help us expand opportunities for students to enter rewarding careers while preparing more dental professionals to serve our growing community. It's a powerful example of how education, workforce development and access to care can come together to create greater economic mobility.”

Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine Interim Director Dr. Anabec DeShield-Mayes said the Delta Dental Foundation's support is helping break down barriers to oral care for adults and children. "Access doesn't just begin when a patient sits in the dental chair. Access begins when someone answers the phone and continues until that patient receives the care they need. Removing barriers and helping patients navigate the system is just as important as the treatment itself."

Wake County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Sykes shared that Smiles for Kids' support and partnership are making a difference for Wake County families. Thanks to the Foundation's support, more than 5,000 sealants have been placed on permanent and primary molars for children in the county at no cost to families.“For families with limited income, dental care often takes a back seat to essentials like housing, food, and transportation. Together, these efforts reduce financial barriers, support the establishment of a dental home, and foster lifelong oral health habits.”

Sustaining progress takes more than one-time funding. Ladig emphasized that the Foundation aims to build both care capacity and the professional pipeline to meet North Carolina's oral health needs.

“Expanding access takes lasting commitment and strong partnerships,” said Ladig.“This investment is a starting point that helps communities meet immediate needs while preparing the dental professionals who will care for our growing state for years to come.”

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About Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina

The Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina (DDFNC) is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 2025, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina. The DDFNC is dedicated to developing and enhancing partnerships and programs to improve the oral and overall health of all North Carolinians, and strengthening the dental professional workforce through educational advancement and scholarship opportunities. For more information visit .

About Delta Dental of North Carolina

For 56 years, Delta Dental of North Carolina has championed healthy smiles across the state as North Carolina's leading dental insurer. A member of the Delta Dental Plans Association, DDNC is part of the largest dental insurance network in the nation, covering more than 78 million Americans. DDNC provides both dental and vision insurance to businesses as part of their employee benefits, and directly to individuals and families. Our mission is to champion solutions that build healthier communities. Learn more about Delta Dental of North Carolina at.





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Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina launch Oct. 22, 2026 (1)

CONTACT: George Farthing RLF Communications // Delta Dental Foundation of North Carolina... 919-534-6898