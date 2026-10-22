Share-Ify Unveils S.A.F.E. Scoretm, Introducing AI-Powered Supplier Risk Intelligence Across Its Food Safety And Compliance Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Share-ify AI Forecasting Engine helps food safety professionals identify supplier risk faster, act earlier, and make stronger compliance decisions across the supply chain

Orlando, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share-ify today announced the launch of S.A.F.E. ScoreTM, the Share-ify AI Forecasting Engine, a powerful new AI-driven capability now incorporated into the company's portfolio of food safety, supplier compliance, quality management, product recall, traceability, inspection, and regulatory document-sharing solutions.

S.A.F.E. – Share-ify AI Forecasting Engine

Built for food industry professionals across the supply chain, S.A.F.E. ScoreTM is designed to give companies a smarter, faster, and more proactive way to assess supply chain risk using data uploaded to the platform by users and other data brought into the platform by Share-ify's Data & Research team.

In today's regulatory and supply chain environment, manual data review is no longer fast enough. Food safety and compliance teams are under constant pressure to evaluate more data: review more documentation, more public data sources, more company news and to react faster to potential risk to make defensible decisions with limited time and resources. Yet too much of the information that matters most remains buried, whether in disparate data sources or in audit reports, certifications, inspection findings, recall records, complaints, and disconnected files.

S.A.F.E. Score changes that.

As the latest AI-powered advancement in the Share-ify portfolio of services, S.A.F.E. ScoreTM helps transform available information (like supplier documents and compliance records) into actionable risk intelligence. In this initial release, S.A.F.E. ScoreTM is designed to analyze critical supplier risk indicators including audit scores and grades, audit body data, supplier geography, missing prerequisite documents, recall history, import alerts, audit findings, item-level information, production records, inspection outcomes, complaints, and customer review trends.

The result is a stronger, more intelligent framework for supplier risk assessment - one that helps food safety teams identify potential issues earlier, standardize evaluations across suppliers, and focus attention where human intervention is needed most.

Using a phased model, S.A.F.E. ScoreTM becomes more powerful as more data is introduced. Information can be added by companies themselves or by Share-ify's Data & Research team. It can begin with foundational supplier and audit certificate information, then expand its analysis as additional information is added over time, creating a deeper and more complete view of supplier risk. When elevated risk is detected, the platform is designed to alert the company, explain the risk drivers behind that determination, and support faster action on the companies or suppliers or facilities that present the greatest concern.

“Our goal is to help companies proactively identify, understand, and reduce risk across the supply chain-both within their own operations and across their supplier networks,” explained Angela Nardone, Chief Operating Officer.“When our technology identifies potential risk indicators, those insights are first surfaced directly to the company, giving them an opportunity to understand the underlying data and take corrective action. We want to move organizations from reactive risk management to predictive, data-driven risk mitigation-helping them identify vulnerabilities, strengthen operational practices, and reduce risk before those issues impact customers or trading partners. Ultimately, the objective is to turn risk intelligence into actionable insights that drive measurable improvements in supply chain resilience.”

With the introduction of S.A.F.E. ScoreTM, Share-ify is pushing beyond traditional compliance management and giving food industry professionals a more advanced way to convert supplier data into operational insight. Rather than simply storing documents, Share-ify is helping companies put that information to work - strengthening supplier oversight, improving consistency in risk assessment, and enabling a more preventive approach to food safety management.

“The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a new and nervous one for all companies, especially on the food safety front. Share-ify takes a cautious and careful approach with its system and their customers, so we are not overwhelmed by it all, yet we progress in a practical and efficient way. PFG knows we can get better supplier compliance surveillance using tools with AI built in such as the S.A.F.E. (Share-ify AI Forecasting Engine) ScoreTM, and we are happy to have the Share-ify team working and advising us so we are using our tools in the best way.”, commented J. Keith Jackson, PhD, Vice President of Corporate Quality Assurance at Performance Food Group.

S.A.F.E. ScoreTM represents a significant step forward in Share-ify's mission to modernize supplier compliance and food safety management. By embedding AI tools directly into its broader suite of services, Share-ify is giving customers the ability to move faster, see risk more clearly, and make more confident supplier decisions in an environment where speed, accuracy, and accountability matter more than ever.

“Our initial release is focused on applying AI-driven analytics to supplier food safety risk, an area where we believe organizations need greater visibility and more actionable intelligence today,” said Ernesto Nardone, CEO of Share-ify.“Our next release, targeted for January 2027, is expected to expand the platform's evaluation framework beyond food safety to incorporate additional risk and compliance dimensions, including ESG, product claims and attribute validation, MAHA-related initiatives, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and other emerging requirements. By aggregating and analyzing these data points within a unified supplier intelligence framework, Share-ify can help transform fragmented supplier information into transparent, decision-ready insights for buyers, including restaurants, retailers, distributors, and other supply-chain partners.”

About Share-ify

Share-ify provides food safety, supplier compliance, and supply chain management solutions that help companies more easily manage their supply chain risk. This includes compliance information like audits, certifications, inspections, traceability, recalls, document sharing, and supplier collaboration through a unified platform. By combining compliance workflow tools with smarter data visibility and risk intelligence, Share-ify helps organizations strengthen oversight and stay ahead of supplier and regulatory demands.

Media Contact:

Danny Falero

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CONTACT: Danny Falero news at share-ify.com