Belgravia Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) (the“ Corporation” or“ Belgravia”) announces that further to its press release dated October 19, 2026, the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the " Shares ") on the basis of one new Share (a " Post-consolidated Share ") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the " Consolidation ") will become effective at the opening of trading on October 23, 2026.
Commencing on that date, the Common Shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing trading symbol“BLGV” and the OTCQB under the symbol“BLGVF”, under a new CUSIP/ISIN number: 07785T300/CA07785T3001.
Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent containing instructions on how to exchange their pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their holdings adjusted automatically and are not required to take any action.
For more details on the Consolidation, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 19, 2026.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, includes cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media, and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses. For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit . Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia and the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.
For further information: Please Contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., (416) 779- 3268,... CO: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
Commencing on that date, the Common Shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing trading symbol“BLGV” and the OTCQB under the symbol“BLGVF”, under a new CUSIP/ISIN number: 07785T300/CA07785T3001.
Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent containing instructions on how to exchange their pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their holdings adjusted automatically and are not required to take any action.
For more details on the Consolidation, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 19, 2026.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, includes cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media, and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses. For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit . Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Belgravia and the Consolidation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, regulatory requirements, technical dependencies, product validation, market conditions, commercial execution risk, digital asset market volatility, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.
For further information: Please Contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., (416) 779- 3268,... CO: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
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