TICKETS NOW ON-SALE FOR RUMBLE IN MIAMI

Zepeda vs. Machado

FULL FIGHT CARD ANNOUNCED

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets Are Now One-Sale for 'Rumble in Miami' the highly anticipated world class professional boxing event set for Saturday, November 7 at the Watsco Center in Miami, FL headlined by an exciting exhibition showdown between Two Division Boxing World Champion Danny 'Swift' Garcia, (38-4, 22 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA and Former World Champion Ruslan 'The Siberian Rocky' Provodnikov, (25-5, 18 KOs), of Beryosovo, Russia.Presented by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions, tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or IndistryMedia. The Watsco Center is located at 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146.Co-featured at 'Rumble in Miami' is a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico 10-round clash between Two-Time Former World Title Challenger Jose 'Chon' Zepeda, (38-5, 29 KOs), of Torrance, CA and Former World Champion Alberto 'El Explosivo' Machado, (25-4, 21 KOs), of Rio Piedra, Puerto Rico who will compete WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title.Also announced for 'Rumble in Miami', WBC Women's Strawweight World Champion Yokasta Valle, (34-4, 10 KOs), of San Jose, Costa Rica, will face Maria Luz 'La Joyita' Peral, (8-0-1), of Cantabria, Spain over ten rounds. The non-title defense is promoted in association with Most Valuable Promotions.In a battle of heavyweight titans for the WBC Inter-Continental Heavyweight Title, Undefeated Ukrainian Heavyweight and #10 Ranked Andreii 'Rampage' Novytskyi, (16-0, 12 KOs), clashes with Norman Neely, (17-1, 12 KOs), of Patterson, NJ, scheduled for ten rounds.Rising undefeated prospect Nathan 'El Morrento' Rodriguez, (20-0, 13 KOs), of Pico Rivera, CA faces an opponent to be announced in a ten-round lightweight bout.Fighting in an eight-round women's minimumweight bout, Naomi Valle, (16-1, 9 KOs), sister of Yokasta Valle, battles Jadalie Medeiros, (7-0, 1 KO), of Dothan, AL. The fight is promoted in association with Most Valuable Promotions.In a six-round clash of undefeated middleweight prospects, Chicago, IL native Mario Herrera, (9-0, 7 KOs), faces Guillermo Alvizures, (6-0, 5 KOs), of Downey, CA.Competing in a six-round junior middleweight bout, top prospect Angel Rodriguez,(13-1, 9 KOs), of Pico Rivera, CA will fight an opponent to be announcedMaking his professional debut, Fayzi Erkinboyev of Namagan, Uzbekistan, will face an opponent to be announced in a six-round super middleweight bout.EVENT DETAILSEvent:“Rumble in Miami”Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026Venue: Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146Main event (Exhibition): Danny Garcia vs. Ruslan ProvodnikovCo-main event: Jose Zepeda vs. Alberto Machado--------ABOUT INDISTRY MEDIAIndistry Media, Inc. is a media and entertainment company specializing in the development, production and promotion of premium live sports, music and cultural experiences. Combining innovative storytelling, original intellectual property, strategic partnerships and world-class event production, Indistry connects athletes, artists, brands and audiences through experiences that transcend the moment. As it expands into professional boxing and other sports, Indistry continues to build distinctive entertainment properties that elevate talent, engage audiences and create lasting cultural and commercial value.MEDIA CONTACT /CREDENTIALSBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email:...Twitter: @BernieBahrmasel

Bernie Bahrmasel

Double B Sports

+1 773-592-2986

...

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TICKETS NOW ON-SALE FOR RUMBLE IN MIAMI News Provided By Double B Sports October 22, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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