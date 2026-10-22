Brandrank.AI To Share Holiday AI Shopping Findings And 10-Move Recommendation Playbook In November 5 Webinar

Who's Winning The Holiday AI Shelf - And Who's Missing?

New holiday research reveals AI engines disagree sharply on gifts, smaller brands are breaking through, and human trust remains a competitive advantage

- Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, BrandRankCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As holiday shoppers increasingly turn to AI for gift recommendations, brands face a new competitive question: Which brands are earning AI recommendations, and which competitors are gaining ground?Building on its recently released 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share IndexSM, BrandRank today announced a November 5 webinar, "Who's Winning the Holiday AI Shelf-and Who's Missing? ", featuring a practical 10-move playbook to help brands strengthen their AI recommendation potential.The session will also showcase BrandRank's real-time 2026 Holiday Shopping Guide, offering a closer look at how six leading AI engines recommend retailers, products and gifts.Five Findings Reshaping Holiday Brand CompetitionBased on 170 holiday shopping questions and 950 scored answers across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, Perplexity and Meta AI, the research reveals:.AI agrees on stores, but not gifts. Four or more engines agree on 65% of retailer questions, compared with only 31% of gift questions-creating openings for competing brands..Smaller brands are winning big. Quince and Bellroy earn unanimous recommendations on selected questions, while Aura and Furbo secure five of six..Even giants get overlooked. Gemini never names Walmart first in the study, illustrating how dramatically AI recommendations can vary by engine..Customer service is a competitive weapon. Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and Costco capture 80% of recommendations involving delivery, returns and customer assistance..Human trust still matters. Clear return policies, reliable fulfillment, credible reviews and responsive service can shape the evidence AI engines use to recommend brands.Winning AI Recommendations Requires More Than Visibility"AI may be doing more of the recommending, but the consumer hasn't disappeared from the equation," said Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of BrandRank and author of The Answer Economy: How AI Agents Will Decide Your Brand's Future."Consumers are impatient. They want confidence, clarity and reassurance. Our research shows that AI engines are picking up on many of those same signals, especially around service, returns and trust. The opportunity for brands isn't simply to show up more often. It's to understand why competitors are getting recommended and take action to become the better answer."The findings also underscore a fundamental challenge for marketers: AI engines do not think alike. Their recommendations can diverge even when responding to identical shopping questions, making it essential to measure performance across multiple platforms.From Research to Action: The 10-Move Holiday PlaybookOn Thursday, November 5, from noon to 1:00 p.m. ET, Blackshaw will host a live webinar exploring the Index findings and introducing BrandRank's 10-move Holiday AI Recommendation Playbook.Participants will discover which brands are winning and missing, why AI engines disagree, how human trust shapes recommendations, and how to measure and improve Recommendation ShareTM.The webinar will also feature a walkthrough of BrandRank's real-time 2026 Holiday Shopping Guide, highlighting specific products, retailers and shopping occasions where AI consensus-and competitive opportunity-varies."There's a tremendous amount of competitive intelligence hiding inside these AI answers," added Blackshaw. "We're moving beyond who's winning to explain why they're winning-and what other brands can do about it."Webinar DetailsTitle: Who's Winning the Holiday AI Shelf-and Who's Missing?Subtitle: 10 Moves to Win AI Recommendations and Earn the Trust of Impatient ShoppersDate: Thursday, November 5, 2026Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. ETPresenter: Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, BrandRankRegistration: .Registrants unable to attend live will receive a recording.Research: 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share IndexSMAbout BrandRankBrandRank works with the world's leading brands and executives to strengthen trust and purchase intent by uncovering vulnerabilities, purchase-driving insights, and growth opportunities across AI answer engines. The company's SaaS platform tracks all major answer engines to improve brand visibility, ensure content is AI-ready, and rigorously measure brand claims, recommendations, and instructional accuracy. Learn more at brandrank.Learn more at .

Pete Blackshaw

BrandRank

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BrandRank to Share Holiday AI Shopping Findings and 10-Move Recommendation Playbook in November 5 Webinar News Provided By BrandRank October 22, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.