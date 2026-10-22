Avaans Media named to Inc. Power Partners List for 2026

Avaans Media PR - Boutique PR Agency for Ambitious Brands

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help businesses grow

- Tara Coomans, CEO and Founder Avaans MediaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avaans Media, the Los Angeles-based boutique PR firm for regulated and emerging brands, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners across the country. Avaans Media has earned a place on the list every year since 2023 and is one of 40 national PR agencies among the 2026 honorees.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor service-based B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of building and growing their clients' companies. Categories include hiring, compliance, marketing and PR agencies and more. These partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions. Inc. Power Partners are chosen based on a proprietary methodology including an independent review of client feedback, research, and qualitative data.“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”“Our clients want to see the impacts of PR on their bottom line. 2026 was an exciting year for Avaans Media clients whose accomplishments included securing top market share, a successful acquisition, and several product launches. Avaans Media's four years on this list belongs to our clients, who are dedicated to their achievements, as much as it belongs to our team,” said Tara Coomans, CEO and founder of Avaans Media.In 2026, a highly scrutinized, regulated e-commerce platform chose Avaans Media to enter the US market. In less than two years, with narrative control, AI visibility and newsworthy content Avaans Media has successfully positioned them as the number one destination in their category. Their presence in publications such as Forbes, Reuters, and countless trade publications has secured their authority in AI platforms.Also in 2026, Avaans Media solidified its position as a leading boutique PR agency with the development of a proprietary calculator for seasonal PR Sprint clients, helping clients see their projected return on investment (ROI), and the launch of a PR valuation framework and authority valuation calculator in Coomans' 2026 book The Invisible Asset written for marketing and PR executives with forthcoming capital events or in regulated industries such as fintech, telehealth, and consumer products.Avaans Media also expanded its AI visibility work this year. The firm monitors how AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini position client brands at the forefront of user queries, thus shaping the authority signals of those brands. For brands in fintech, telehealth, e-commerce and consumer products, a consistent narrative in AI creates and protects a brand's authority when buyers and investors engage with those tools.For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .About Avaans MediaAvaans Media is a boutique PR firm for regulated and emerging brands that take their reputations seriously. Founded in 2008 by Tara Coomans and based in Los Angeles, Avaans Media builds investor-grade credibility for companies in cleantech, fintech, consumer products, e-commerce, and telehealth, from startup through IPO. Avaans Media is founder-led and has a 100% executive-level team. Avaans Media is an Inc. Power Partner for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Learn more at avaansmedia. Avaans Means Advantage.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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Avaans Media Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for Fourth Consecutive Year News Provided By Avaans Media October 22, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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