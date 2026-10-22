Mark Pierce Discusses Protecting Wealth Before Building It On The Wealth B-Hers Podcast

- Mark PierceWY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asset protection attorney explains how LLCs, trusts and proactive planning can help safeguard growing wealth from financial risks.Waiting until significant wealth has been accumulated to begin protecting it can leave investors, entrepreneurs and professionals unnecessarily exposed to financial risks.Asset protection attorney Mark Pierce, founding attorney of Wyoming Trust Attorney, recently joined Dr. Felicia Froe on the Wealth B-Hers podcast to discuss strategies for protecting assets throughout the wealth-building process.During the episode, Mark emphasized the importance of establishing asset protection structures early, rather than waiting until a particular net worth has been reached.For real estate investors, he recommended properly structured limited liability companies (LLCs), including separate LLCs for individual properties and a holding company to provide an additional layer of protection. These arrangements can help isolate liabilities and reduce the risk of a claim involving one investment affecting other assets.However, Mark cautioned that establishing an LLC is only part of the process. Maintaining separation between business and personal finances is equally important.“If you start running personal expenses through that LLC, the law is not going to respect the LLC because you didn't,” Mark explained.The discussion highlighted the importance of separate bank accounts, appropriate financial recordkeeping and maintaining the legal distinctions between individuals and their business entities.As wealth increases, additional planning may become appropriate. Mark suggested considering trust planning when net assets outside of a business and real estate holdings approach approximately $1 million, particularly when family and legacy considerations become more significant.A central topic of the episode was the distinction between revocable living trusts and domestic asset protection trusts. While revocable living trusts are commonly used for estate planning and avoiding probate, irrevocable asset protection trusts are designed to provide additional safeguards against certain creditor claims and financial threats.Mark also addressed how properly structured trusts may help preserve family wealth through marriage, divorce and generational transitions. The conversation explored strategies for protecting assets intended for children and reducing potential exposure when family circumstances change.Another area of discussion involved the limitations of liability insurance. Mark highlighted the risks faced by physicians and other high-liability professionals, noting that malpractice claims can exceed insurance policy limits and potentially expose personal assets.Rather than relying on a single form of protection, the episode emphasized a layered approach combining LLCs, appropriate insurance coverage and, when warranted, more sophisticated trust structures.The conversation also examined Wyoming's asset protection laws and how individuals residing in other states may be able to establish Wyoming-based structures. Mark explained the roles of single-member LLCs, private family trust companies and the transfer of certain financial assets into trusts governed by Wyoming law.For individuals who have already accumulated assets without protective structures, the discussion addressed opportunities to improve existing arrangements. Mark stressed that planning before a lawsuit or financial threat arises generally offers greater flexibility than attempting to restructure assets after a claim has emerged.Proper administration was another recurring theme. Mark encouraged investors and business owners to work with qualified financial professionals and maintain accurate records throughout the year.“Go get a good accountant,” Mark advised, emphasizing the value of professional bookkeeping and ongoing financial oversight.The episode reinforced the importance of treating asset protection as an ongoing component of wealth creation rather than a consideration reserved for individuals who have already achieved substantial financial success.Reflecting on more than four decades of experience, Mark shared a recurring observation from his work with clients.“I've never had anyone say they wish they hadn't gotten into the trust,” Mark said.“The only thing I've ever heard a client say is that I wished I'd gotten into the trust sooner.”The full episode, Protect Before You Build with Mark Pierce, is available on the Wealth B-Hers podcast here:About Mark PierceMark Pierce is a trust and LLC attorney with more than 42 years of experience in asset protection, complex tax planning, and state law strategies. He is the founding attorney of WyomingTrustAttorney, where he designs sophisticated domestic asset protection structures for high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals worldwide seeking to shield wealth from creditors, lawsuits, and divorce.Admitted to practice law in both Colorado and Wyoming (but able to work with clients from anywhere in the world), Mark brings a rare multidisciplinary background to his work as a businessman, accountant, and attorney. Over the course of his career, he has advised clients across a wide range of legal and financial matters, including bankruptcy, corporations, estate planning, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, mergers and acquisitions, oil and gas, securities, tax, transportation, and real estate. At its core, his practice has always focused on planning for-and preserving-estates through complex tax and state law strategies.What truly sets Mark apart is his experience on both sides of asset protection. As a former bankruptcy trustee, he spent years attacking trusts and recovering assets for creditors, gaining firsthand insight into how wealth structures fail under real legal pressure. That perspective now informs every plan he builds, ensuring strategies are designed to hold up when challenged-not just look good on paper.Mark's current practice leverages Wyoming's uniquely favorable trust laws to create layered protection using Domestic Asset Protection Trusts, Private Family Trust Companies, and Non-Charitable Purpose Trusts. He serves clients worldwide, and is known for explaining complex concepts in clear, practical terms.

Christina Lenkowski

Publicity by Christina

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Mark Pierce Discusses Protecting Wealth Before Building It on the Wealth B-Hers Podcast News Provided By Publicity by Christina October 22, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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