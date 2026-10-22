Trust-Based Philanthropy Project Launches Asktbp, An AI-Powered Tool To Help Funders Put Trust Into Practice

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AskTBP Chatbot

New chatbot offers tailored, on-demand guidance to help funders and donors navigate questions and challenges related to trust-based giving.

- Pia Infante, Co-Founder and Executive Director, TBPPSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Trust-Based Philanthropy Project today announced the launch of AskTBP, a new AI-powered chatbot designed to make trust-based philanthropy more accessible to funders and others working to advance more equitable, effective philanthropy.Pia Infante, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Trust-Based Philanthropy Project, said,“Trust-based philanthropy has long advocated for shifting from donor-centric to community-accountable giving. AskTBP can help bring that shift to life-inviting funders to roll up their sleeves and do the homework.”Drawing from the Project's 100+ published articles, toolkits, webinar transcripts, and case stories, AskTBP offers tailored guidance to help users explore the principles and practices of trust-based philanthropy and apply them to their own unique contexts. Funders can work through their questions on their own time, without pushing that work onto grantee partners. Nonprofits can also use it to become better advocates for funding and leadership opportunities.“Since we first named trust-based philanthropy and helped build the field around it, funders have come to us with nuanced questions about how to put trust into practice in their own organizations and funding relationships. Those questions feel more urgent now,” added Infante.“Funders are dealing with lots of unpredictability, and many are trying to persuade their staff and boards that trusting grantees is the smarter way to manage risk. We created AskTBP so people can find guidance grounded in years of practice that meets them where they are, when they need it.”Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, AskTBP draws directly from the Trust-Based Philanthropy Project's curated knowledge base, including PDFs and other materials that may not be readily accessible through online searches. Users can ask introductory questions about trust-based philanthropy or explore specific challenges, from grant operations to relationship management to board dynamics.While AskTBP was designed primarily for grantmaking professionals, the tool is flexible enough to be useful to a broader community of donors who want to advance social impact with their giving. That includes next-generation donors, donor-advised fund holders, people with new wealth from technology and entertainment, and the advisors who guide them. The tool is also open to nonprofit leaders and anyone curious about trust-based philanthropy.Shaady Salehi, Co-Founder and Senior Fellow at the Trust-Based Philanthropy Project, added,“There's an enormous amount of new wealth looking for a way to do good, and much of it isn't necessarily coming through traditional vehicles. The values and practices of trust-based philanthropy apply to this entire ecosystem. We want those donors to find us early, before they recreate the same old power dynamics that have been getting in the way of real impact.”Embracing Technology While Centering RelationshipsThe launch of AskTBP reflects the Project's ongoing commitment to making trust-based philanthropy more accessible, while recognizing both the opportunities and limitations of emerging technologies."Trust-based philanthropy is fundamentally about relationships, and no chatbot can replace the learning, reflection, and human connection that make this work meaningful," added Salehi. "But we also see an opportunity to use technology thoughtfully to help more people access the knowledge and insights that have emerged from this growing movement."The Trust-Based Philanthropy Project will continue to test, evaluate, and improve AskTBP based on user experience and feedback. The team has also prioritized efficient design to reduce the likelihood of inaccurate information and lower its environmental impact. Because it draws from a contained set of source material with pre-established guardrails, the tool has to do less“thinking” than a general-purpose chatbot.AskTBP is now available at #asktbp, with a detailed overview at asktbp. Users are invited to explore the tool, ask questions, and share feedback to help shape its ongoing development.About the Trust-Based Philanthropy ProjectThe Trust-Based Philanthropy Project is a peer-to-peer funder initiative working to make trust-based philanthropy the norm for effective philanthropy. Through education, organizing, and community-building, the Project supports funders in adopting practices, cultures, structures, and leadership approaches that redistribute power, build stronger relationships, and advance a more just and equitable society.Learn more at .

Shaady Salehi

Trust-Based Philanthropy Project

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Trust-Based Philanthropy Project Launches AskTBP, an AI-Powered Tool to Help Funders Put Trust Into Practice News Provided By FCP October 22, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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