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Insurance School of TampaBay Launches“Open Office Hours” to Strengthen Pre-License Learning

- Chris Kazor. CIC,Lutcf. CDEI, Chief Academic Officer (CAO)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Insurance School of TampaBay Launches“Open Office Hours” to Strengthen Pre-License Learning

The Insurance School of TampaBay announced today the launch of“Open Office Hours,” an expanded learning support program designed to help pre-license students master key concepts before taking their state exams.

“Open Office Hours” are group discussions focused on topics identified by analyzing students' cumulative quiz and test results. Students are encouraged to ask questions and request clarification on specific subject areas where they need additional help.

“This is not just a general Q&A session,” said **Chris Kazor**, Chief Academic Officer (CAO) at the Insurance School of TampaBay.“Our Open Office Hours are built from real feedback-based on student performance-so we can target the exact concepts that require reinforcement.”

“Kazor continued:“While this is a discussion format, it isn't a typical classroom Q&A. Of course, we'll address allied topics connected to the subject-and as long as the conversation stays relevant to the exam, we welcome the discussion and student questions.”

Open Office Hours will be announced on the front page of our website, with the day and time, as well as the weekly topic. Generally, Property & Casualty Open Office Hours are held on Tuesdays, and Life & Health Open Office Hours are held on Wednesdays.

How“Open Office Hours” Differ from Standard Student Office Hours

Along with individual support, the school is expanding its existing student office hour model:

Student Office Hours are individualized sessions in which instructors review each student's test results through the school's online testing system and walk through missed questions. Instructors also point students to the exact chapters and pages in the approved study manuals. Our students can also **click into any Open Office Class and schedule **private online office hours** with their instructor using the school's online scheduler.

-Open Office Hours** focus on broader topics identified through overall class performance, allowing students to improve their understanding through group discussion and guided clarification.

Approved Study Materials Only

The Insurance School of TampaBay emphasized that instruction is based only on Florida Office of Insurance Regulation-approved manuals,

The Florida General Lines Agent, Personal Lines Agent, Adjuster and Industrial Fire and Burglary Study Manual available at:

And for Live Health and Annuity Students - **Florida Health & Life (Including Annuities & Variable Contracts) Study Manual** available at:

The school recommends that pre-license students, when shopping for Insurance Schools, confirm course methods align with the state-approved textbooks-not just derived study outlines.

“As someone who has been teaching insurance in Florida since 1995, I understand students want to save money,” said Chris Kazor, Chief Academic Officer (CAO)“But these books are extensive-Life Manuals can be nearly 700 pages and Property & Casualty manuals nearly 400 pages-and everything in them relates to learning and success on the state exam.”

New AI-Enhanced Practice Testing

In addition to expanding office hours, the Insurance School of TampaBay is also leveraging AI to craft additional practice tests by re-crafting questions. This approach helps students gain a different perspective while reinforcing the concepts they need to answer exam questions successfully.

“Students need more than repetition-they need clarity and exposure to concepts in multiple ways,” Mike Petruccelli, Senior Instructor * added.“That's what these practice opportunities are designed to deliver; after all, our motto is 'Learning through Understanding'.”

About Insurance School of TampaBay

Insurance School of TampaBay provides Continuing Education Classes and pre-license education and exam preparation support for Florida insurance licensing candidates, with instruction grounded in state-approved materials and student-focused learning tools.

For more information about Open Office Hours, student office hours, or upcoming practice test sessions, contact:

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

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