RWB

A pop country song about a love envisioned and that love stolen a love only a man can understand and regretting not doing everything to protect that love.

- JRS3

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Johnny the Hobby Artist is set to release his 2027 annual single release "Leah " with an anticipated release date of August 17, 2027. We are waiting for some lyrics to be approved and the completion of the song lyrics, and production and composition. The pop-country genre will be a first for the multi-talented Johnny the Hobby Artist.

Following his 2026 release "Red White Blue" that people are singing to the voting polls across America. "Red White Blue" is a powerful social commentary addressing growing divisions and tensions in the United States, asking, "What are you going to do?" to prompt reflection on individual roles in creating change.

It calls for unity across all races and gene rations, emphasizing compassion, accountability, and mutual support. The song is described as a track that refuses to fade into the background, with its power lying in its restraint and a clear voice asking a simple, persistent question.

Johnny R Sanford III

JRS3 Music

+1 214-886-5281

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JOHNNY THE HOBBY ARTIST ANNOUNCES 2027 SINGLE TITLE 'LEAH' News Provided By JRS3 MUSIC LLC October 22, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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